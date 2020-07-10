ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Shane Dowrich scores gritty half-century

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 10, 2020, 09.59 PM
WICKET! Stokes with his revenge. It was Jason Holder who dismissed Stokes and now the England captain bounces back. Holder pulls the shorter delivery but found Jofra Archer in the deep. West Indies go 7 down and lead by 77 runs.
Jul 10, 2020, 09.57 PM
FIFTY for Shane Dowrich. He had scored just 24 runs when Windies visited England last time but first innings in this series, he comes up with a half-century. Could be a game-changing knock. England 281/6.
Jul 10, 2020, 09.31 PM
WICKET! James Anderson gets the job done for England. A nip backer to Roston Chase and after 142 deliveries, he missed one. The on-field call was poor as the umpire didn't give him out before the DRS changed the decisio. West Indies 267/6. Roston Chase lbw b Anderson 47(142) [4s-6]
Jul 10, 2020, 09.14 PM
Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase have come up as a headache to England bowlers. Incredible display of batting by the duo. The lead has gone upto 56 and will only increase. A lead of over 100 will be really tough for the hosts. West Indies 260/5.
Jul 10, 2020, 08.28 PM
West Indies go into Tea with a lead of 31 runs. Shane Dowrich has looked pretty composed but it is Roston Chase who has come up as a real headache for English bowlers. He has played 115 deliveries to score just 27 runs. Incredible resilience. West Indies 235/5.
Jul 10, 2020, 07.41 PM
West Indies have taken a first innings lead in Southampton. Superb display of batting although they could have saved a wicket or two from falling. Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase are pretty well settled at the pitch. A lead of around 100 runs would be a massive advantage for the visitors. West Indies 205/5.
Jul 10, 2020, 07.18 PM
Dom Bess gets another one! Jerome Blackwood is back into the hut. Really torrid shot given he was looking in good touch. He was tempted by flight and wanted to hit hard but the ball went straight to James Anderson who caught it comfortably. West Indies 196/5. Blackwood c Anderson b Dom Bess 12(22) [4s-2]
Jul 10, 2020, 06.49 PM
WICKET! James Anderson breaks the partnership. Shamarh Brooks flirts with a typical Jimmy Anderson delivery which straightened off the seam only to catch the faintest of edge. Brooks takes the DRS but the decision won't be overturned. England are 173/4. Shamarh Brooks c Buttler b Anderson 39(71) [4s-6]
Jul 10, 2020, 06.22 PM
Both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase are building a solid partnership there. They have to maintain their concentration level. West Indies are closing on to the first innings total set by England and will look to take a big lead in the first innings. Plenty of batting to come for them. West Indies 163/3
Jul 10, 2020, 05.19 PM
WICKET! Skipper strikes as he traps a well-stelled Kraigg Brathwaite. Umpire raises his finger and Brathwaite opts for the DRS. The ball is clipping the top off middle and off and Brathwaite has to walk back courtesy umpire's call. West Indies 143/3. Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 65(125)
Jul 10, 2020, 05.08 PM
Both Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks are looking solid out there in the middle. The ball isn't doing much for the pacers and it is the ideal time for the visitors to eye a lead and proceed towards attaining it. West Indies 140/2.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.47 PM
Kraigg Braithwaite brings up his half-century. The Windies opener has looked solid and determined and continues his run-scoring form from the practice match.
Meanwhile, here's how Dom Bess dismissed Shai Hope
Jul 10, 2020, 04.38 PM
WICKET! Dom Bess bowls a straighter one and Shai Hope miscues his attempted cut shot only to edge it straight to the 1st slip with Ben Stokes taking a comfortable catch. West Indies are 102/2.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.32 PM
Jofra Archer catches Shai Hope on his pads. The umpire raises his finger as Hope opts for DRS. And in the slow-motion check, it is seen that Jofra Archer has overstepped. Lucky escape for Hope.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.28 PM
Both Brathwaite and Shai Hope have been highly impressed with their decision making. Even though there have been a couple of edges and misses, both the batters have relatively looked solid in the middle. Archer-Bess continue with the ball. England are 100/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.17 PM
With the ball not doing much, Brathwaite and Hope have looked solid on Day 3. Frustrated by the resilience of the Windies batters, English bowlers have took to barrage of bouncers. Spinner Dom Bess has been introduced into the attack as well. West Indies 90/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.51 PM
With the sun out hot and bright, the day will only get better for the batsmen. Brathwaite and Hope have done well so far in tackling the initial spell. After another five or six overs, they would be looking at a big score on the board. West Indies 62/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.37 PM
James Anderson thought Kraigg Brathwaite had edged it to the keeper. While the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, England went with the DRS only to see they were wrong. West Indies are 58/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.07 PM
In the first two days, it was Windies bowlers who displayed their magic and bundled England out for 204 with Jason Holder picking up six while Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets. West Indies, in reply, started strong and posted 57/1 by the end of Day 2's play.
