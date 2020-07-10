ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates: Shamarh Brooks-Roston Chase build solid partnership

ENG vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score and Updates Photograph: AFP
Jul 10, 2020, 06.22 PM
Both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase are building a solid partnership there. They have to maintain their concentration level. West Indies are closing on to the first innings total set by England and will look to take a big lead in the first innings. Plenty of batting to come for them. West Indies 163/3
Jul 10, 2020, 05.19 PM
WICKET! Skipper strikes as he traps a well-stelled Kraigg Brathwaite. Umpire raises his finger and Brathwaite opts for the DRS. The ball is clipping the top off middle and off and Brathwaite has to walk back courtesy umpire's call. West Indies 143/3. Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Stokes 65(125)
Jul 10, 2020, 05.08 PM
Both Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks are looking solid out there in the middle. The ball isn't doing much for the pacers and it is the ideal time for the visitors to eye a lead and proceed towards attaining it. West Indies 140/2.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.47 PM
Kraigg Braithwaite brings up his half-century. The Windies opener has looked solid and determined and continues his run-scoring form from the practice match.
Meanwhile, here's how Dom Bess dismissed Shai Hope
Jul 10, 2020, 04.38 PM
WICKET! Dom Bess bowls a straighter one and Shai Hope miscues his attempted cut shot only to edge it straight to the 1st slip with Ben Stokes taking a comfortable catch. West Indies are 102/2.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.32 PM
Jofra Archer catches Shai Hope on his pads. The umpire raises his finger as Hope opts for DRS. And in the slow-motion check, it is seen that Jofra Archer has overstepped. Lucky escape for Hope.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.28 PM
Both Brathwaite and Shai Hope have been highly impressed with their decision making. Even though there have been a couple of edges and misses, both the batters have relatively looked solid in the middle. Archer-Bess continue with the ball. England are 100/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 04.17 PM
With the ball not doing much, Brathwaite and Hope have looked solid on Day 3. Frustrated by the resilience of the Windies batters, English bowlers have took to barrage of bouncers. Spinner Dom Bess has been introduced into the attack as well. West Indies 90/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.51 PM
With the sun out hot and bright, the day will only get better for the batsmen. Brathwaite and Hope have done well so far in tackling the initial spell. After another five or six overs, they would be looking at a big score on the board. West Indies 62/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.37 PM
James Anderson thought Kraigg Brathwaite had edged it to the keeper. While the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, England went with the DRS only to see they were wrong. West Indies are 58/1.
Jul 10, 2020, 03.07 PM
In the first two days, it was Windies bowlers who displayed their magic and bundled England out for 204 with Jason Holder picking up six while Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets. West Indies, in reply, started strong and posted 57/1 by the end of Day 2's play.
