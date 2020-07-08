ENG vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Bad light stops play as England reach 35/1

Ben Stokes: Going to have a bat. Trying to get the best conditions out of it. Overhead conditions didn't change our perception. Looks dry on top. Won't have too much pace in it. Recently spin's come into it. Tough decision with Broad and Woakes. But we feel that we can have an extra dimension with the pace of Wood and Archer. To be fair, he wished me very well on my big day. Very proud but my main focus is to get the win. Three lions on the chest, walking out to play for your country, no bigger motivation.

Holder: Not too disheartened with bowling first. Will look to make use of these conditions. We've got four quicks. Got Chase as a spin bowling option. Discipline's the name of the game. Been little strange. Haven't been able to move out of the hotel. It is what it is. Preparation's been good. Some days we had rain. It's a cause we're both pushing - to have the Black Lives Matter emblem on the collar.