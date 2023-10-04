ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of England vs New Zealand, pitch report, weather update & more

ENG vs NZ Head-to-head - World Cup 2023: The most-awaited cricket tournament is all set to begin on Thursday (Oct 5). The first clash will of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be between last year’s finalists- England and New Zealand. The game is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Both teams are studded with some outright match-winners, which is why we expect a nail-biting clash to set the tone for a blockbuster tournament.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand head-to-head stats

A total of 95 matches have taken place between England and New Zealand in the ODI format. England has won 45 matches while New Zealand has won 44 matches. Two times both sides ended in a tie and four matches between the two ended with no result.

Total matches played: 95

Matches won by England: 45

Matches won by New Zealand: 44

Matches tied: 2

Matches ended with no result: 4

ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners may come in handy in the middle overs.

ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: Weather update

The match begins at 2:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The fans will be delighted to know that while there is only a 20 per cent chance of rain in the morning, ahead of the match, there shouldn't be any rain stoppages once the game begins. The temperature will be in the mid-30s in the afternoon and drop gradually in the evening.

ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand probable playing XI

England (ENG): JE Root, HC Brook, Ben Stokes, SM Curran, MM Ali, LS Livingstone, JM Bairstow, Jos Buttler (C), AU Rashid, Mark Wood, RJW Topley

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, WA Young, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, MJ Henry, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand match details

Match: England vs New Zealand, Match 1, World Cup 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Thursday, October 5, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE