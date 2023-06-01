ENG vs IRE: Check schedule, live streaming, squad & all you need to know about England vs Ireland one-off Test

ENG vs IRE Test 2023: England will start their international summer with a one-off Test against Ireland. The four-day Test will commence on June 1, 2023, at the Lord's Stadium in London, England. As England locks horns with Ireland in the upcoming home assignment, they will try to get the most out of it ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes 2023.

Although England has made several changes for the ENG vs IRE Test, Ben Stokes will continue to lead the team. Ireland has also reconstructed their bowling unit as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson could not participate in the game due to injury. Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood will also miss out on the match from England's side. Furthermore, England's uncapped seamer, Josh Tongue, will make his Test debut.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the Test. The team played a three-day practice game against Essex at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Ireland dominated the practice match and won by ten wickets. Paul Stirling, PJ Moor, and James McCollum scored centuries in the practice match. The Ireland squad has three potential Test debutants, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster and Tom Mayes.

Ireland and England have squared off before at the same venue in 2019. Tim Murtagh's 5-13 with the ball was remarkable as the visitors bowled out England for 85 on day one. Here's everything you need to know about the one-off Test between England and Ireland. ENG vs IRE Test Match Details Match: One-off Test match between England and Ireland

Date: June 1-4

Time: 03:30 PM IST on Thursday

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London ENG vs IRE Test Full Squads Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

England