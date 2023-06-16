ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: Catch ball-by-ball update and live cricket score on England vs Australia
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: The first test match of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is all set to begin today (June 16). The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. One of the oldest rivals in test cricket history, the two will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England will be led by Ben Stokes and all fans are excited to watch the team go out and defeat the Aussies. The Ashes 2023 will place between June 16 and July 31 in 2023.
England's men's and women's players will wear black armbands on day one of Tests against Australia this month as a tribute to victims of a stabbing and van attack in the English city of Nottingham, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.
On Friday (June 16), the temperature in Birmingham may range between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.
However, the weather forecast department stated that Birmingham might experience rain from Day 2 onwards.
Match: England vs Australia, 1st Test, The Ashes 2023
Date: June 16-20, 2023
Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham