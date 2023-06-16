ugc_banner
Live Now

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: Catch ball-by-ball update and live cricket score on England vs Australia

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

The Pat Cummins-led Australian team will compete against England after their win against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: The first test match of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is all set to begin today (June 16). The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. One of the oldest rivals in test cricket history, the two will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England will be led by Ben Stokes and all fans are excited to watch the team go out and defeat the Aussies. The Ashes 2023 will place between June 16 and July 31 in 2023. 

Here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023:


 

16 Jun 2023, 11:08 AM (IST)
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Players to wear black armbands in honour of Nottingham attack victims

England's men's and women's players will wear black armbands on day one of Tests against Australia this month as a tribute to victims of a stabbing and van attack in the English city of Nottingham, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Click to read more. 

16 Jun 2023, 11:06 AM (IST)
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: Weather Forecast

On Friday (June 16), the temperature in Birmingham may range between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather forecast department stated that Birmingham might experience rain from Day 2 onwards.

16 Jun 2023, 10:44 AM (IST)
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 1st Test, The Ashes 2023

Date: June 16-20, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham