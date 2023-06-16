ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: Catch ball-by-ball update and live cricket score on England vs Australia

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: The first test match of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is all set to begin today (June 16). The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. One of the oldest rivals in test cricket history, the two will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England will be led by Ben Stokes and all fans are excited to watch the team go out and defeat the Aussies. The Ashes 2023 will place between June 16 and July 31 in 2023.

