Delhi Capitals WPL Auction 2024: DC Full squad Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Wicket keeper, Remaining Purse

Delhi Capitals WPL Auction 2024: The commencement of the auction for the second edition of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled for Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament is anticipated to kick off in either February or March of the upcoming year.

A total of 165 players will be up for bidding in the player auction for the second instalment of the tournament. The five franchises—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore—have a total of 30 slots, with nine designated for overseas players. 04 Indian players and 61 overseas players will take part in the Women's Premier League 2024 auction on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Full squad



Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu



Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris



Captain: Meg Lanning



All rounders: Alice Capsey, Arundhatireddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey



Wicket-keepers: Taniyaa Bhatia



Bowlers: Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav



Overseas Players: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues



Delhi Capitals (DC): Remaining purse



Remaining amount: INR 2.25 crore



WPL 2024: Auction live-streaming details



WPL 2024: When is the Women’s Premier League auction 2024?- Date

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 will begin on Saturday (Dec 9).



WPL 2024: When Women’s Premier League auction will start?- Time

The Women’s Premier League auction 2024 might start around 2:30 pm IST, based on last year’s edition. The exact time of the auction is yet to be announced.



WPL 2024: Where to watch live-streaming of Women’s Premier League auction?

The WPL Auction 2024 may be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.



WPL 2024: Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League auction?