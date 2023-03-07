DC-W vs UPW-W Follow Live Cricket Score updates | WPL 2023: Lanning on fire as DC hit 10 an over

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy: We will bowl tonight. Bit green here, we've gone with a solid bowling attack. We've made a rather large call, Grace Harris is sitting on the bench and Ismail is in. When you have great players, someone will have to miss out. We're going for impact-for-impact. The belief within the group is there. It will be a test against a quality Delhi side tonight.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning: I don't care what we do first. The wicket will be good through the night. Wicket shows there might be some carry in it. Good for fast bowlers. Same team tonight. (Shafali and her partnership) Hopefully more of the same but its a new day. We've got a deep batting line up but we need to be switched on for the conditions and the players we've got against us tonight.