DC-W vs UPW-W Follow Live Cricket Score updates | WPL 2023: Lanning on fire as DC hit 10 an over
Story highlights
End of Powerplay | DC-W 54-0 (Overs 6): Brilliant batting by Meg Lanning. She has started from where she left in the last match. UPW-W, however, has been able to keep Shafali quite so far.-
---------
DC-W start cautiously vs UPW-W as Shabnim Ismail delivers a brilliant first over.
----------
TOSS UPDATE: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
----------
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 5 of WPL 2023 where Delhi Capitals (DC-W) will take on UP Warriors (UP-W). The match is to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai and both the teams will be looking to continue their winning streak after winning their opening match.
In the last match, DC-W handed a 60-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore-W. Batting first DC-W posted 223-2 and stopped RCB-W at 162-8. DC openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning added 162 runs for the first wicket and they will be looking to repeat the same tonight as well.
UPW-W, on the other hand, won their first match chasing as they hunted down Gujarat Giants' 169 in a sensational last over finish by Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone. The match was almost over for UPW-W but Harris and Ecclestone's onslaught took UP home by three wickets.
Lanning is playing a blinder here as Shafali goes back, thanks to a brilliant catch by Kiran Navgire.
What a catch by Kiran Navgire, sensational stuff. She runs, comes foward and then dives to take low catch.
Shafali Verma 17(14) c Navgire b McGrath
In last couple of overs, DC has been able to breach the boundaries more than a couple times as they build good partnership for the 1st wicket.
Healey may be missed the trick here by bowling Ismail for three overs in a row.
Good cricket so far from both sides. UP has bowled good areas while DC has looked to score on every chance available. Interesting match going on.
Happy Holi to everyone in India! @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/dPg9Ya2i3g— Ellyse Perry (@EllysePerry) March 7, 2023
Ismail bowls a brilliant over on debut. Just a four off the edge and a bit of misfield. Great stuff!
Ismail: Coming from a good World Cup and then the WPL....looking forward to playing today. (Missing out on first game) I've been playing for 16 years so not used to not playing. Happy we could go over the line the other day. I love being a senior player but that also means you have to show character on and off the field. You have to show the youngsters how it is done off the field as well. (Breaking the 130kph barrier) It is on my list. That's why I am going to the gym and working out.
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@UPWarriorz win the toss and elect to bowl first against @DelhiCapitals.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/Oxj5UeD2Hk
Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy: We will bowl tonight. Bit green here, we've gone with a solid bowling attack. We've made a rather large call, Grace Harris is sitting on the bench and Ismail is in. When you have great players, someone will have to miss out. We're going for impact-for-impact. The belief within the group is there. It will be a test against a quality Delhi side tonight.
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning: I don't care what we do first. The wicket will be good through the night. Wicket shows there might be some carry in it. Good for fast bowlers. Same team tonight. (Shafali and her partnership) Hopefully more of the same but its a new day. We've got a deep batting line up but we need to be switched on for the conditions and the players we've got against us tonight.
🗣️ "𝐀𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞!"— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 6, 2023
Inspirational words from our captain and coach after last night's thriller 🫡#UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/dO7TEW6PjU
Shafali Verma on her sensational 84 in last match vs RCB-W: I wish I got a hundred in the last game. Next time I bat well, I want to convert it. The other day, Lanning was telling me in our partnership to back my shots. As a group, we are having fun."
Delhi Capitals VC Jemimah Rodrigues before the match talks to the presenters: Meg and Marizanne are quite experienced. There's me as well. And some of the youngsters have been in these situations too. That, I think, will help us go over the line in close situations."
Along with @189Grace, she finished the game for @UPWarriorz a couple of nights back 💪🏻— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023
We caught up for a special segment - "Three-peat" with all-rounder @Sophecc19 😎
This one is fun and light - WATCH 😃#TATAWPL | #DCvUPWpic.twitter.com/F2NG3BLgop
Stage is set for the fifth match of the WPL 2023 between DC-W and UP-W. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM local time while the match begins 7:30 PM.