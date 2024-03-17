DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals reached the finals directly after finishing first in the group stages. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore booked a spot in the final match by defeating Mumbai Indians in the playoffs. Fans are excited to watch Meg Lanning-led DC-W square off with Smriti Madhana-led RCB-W.

The Capitals have shown excellent form throughout the Women's Premier League. They emerged victorious in six out of eight matches in the league stage. Moreover, Capitals won both their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meg Lanning & Co. will aim to take a step further and win the finals, as they lost the last season.

However, RCB's performance in WPL 2024 was also something special. They took a crucial jump in the playoffs by defeating MI-W. Although they lost to Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter, it was just by a margin of one run. Thus, Smriti Mandhana and her team will look forward to clinching the WPL trophy.

WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the WPL final clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final?

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the WPL 2024 final on March 17.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final being played?

Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What time does the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final?

Sport18 Network will telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final on March 17 at 07:30 pm IST.

How to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final live in India?

The JioCinema app and website will broadcast the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final in India.