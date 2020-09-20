DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues in full flow. Both DC and KXIP are exciting sides on paper which makes the encounter extremely promising.

Both DC and KXIP have had numerous nail-biters in IPL history and fans will hope they produce another thriller on Sunday.

While DC boast some big names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad, KXIP have the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan among others.

The pitch will be not easy to bat on in Dubai and a score of around 160-170 is expected from the match between DC and KXIP.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 20).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match at WION.

