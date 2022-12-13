Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons LIVE Online: LPL 2022 DA vs KF live streaming in your Mobile, Laptop & TV

The 11th game of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between Kandy Falcons (KF) and Dambulla Aura (DA). Here is everything you need to know regarding the DA vs KF match before the game starts, including details about playing 11s, live streaming details and team squads. Dambulla Aura will be eager to return to the competition after losing their past three games in a row. On the other hand, the Kandy Falcons have triumphed in three of their last four games. Kandy Falcons are a comparatively better squad and are predicted to win today's straightforward match; however, Dambulla Aura will make every effort to prevail.

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons predicted lineups

Dambulla Aura:

Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Tom Abell, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Lahiru Kumara, and Pramod Madushan.

Kandy Falcons:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, and Zahoor Khan.

How to watch the Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match live? Live Streaming

Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons live Streaming match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match details

Lanka Premier League 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons. The match will be played between Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons on December 13, Sunday at 3:00 PM IST and local time. The venue of the match is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

When will the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match will begin at 3:00 PM IST on December 13, Tuesday.

What Time the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match will begin?- Time

The LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match will begin at 3:00 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match? – Venue

LPL 2022 Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons full squad

Dambulla Aura full squad:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Tom Abell, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Chathuranga de Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Haider Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmad, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sikandar Raza, Dilum Sudeera, Paul van Meekeren, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

Kandy Falcons full squad: