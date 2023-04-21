IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH Live cricket score and updates: MS Dhoni & Co. opt to bowl first
Hello and welcome to the live updates of match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday (April 21). So far, CSK have been good enough to sit in the top three, at the third position, in the points table with three wins from five games. SRH, on the other hand, have some catching up to do as they are in the ninth position with two victories from an equal number of encounters.
Pommie Mbangwa (on-air): There was a bit of drizzle earlier, but we should have a full match. One square boundary is short at 62m, the other is at 70m. The straight boundary is at 75m and some large pockets as well. This is pitch number 6 and there were a lot of runs in the last game that was played on this (match 6 of the IPL with scores of 217 and 205). There are a few cracks, but it is rock hard. As a pacer, you need to have variations to succeed on this pitch, same goes for the spinners. But in one sentence, the batters should have a field day today.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Aiden Markram: We'd have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big.
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available.
TOSS: MS Dhoni wins the toss as he reveals CSK will bowl first.
After a close win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the CSK franchise return to home comforts as they host a ninth-placed SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK start as overwhelming favourites as they have dominated SRH at this venue and hold a 3-0 lead over them.
Will the script change this time around? We shall find out in a few hours.