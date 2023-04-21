IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH Live cricket score and updates: MS Dhoni & Co. opt to bowl first

Aiden Markram: We'd have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big.

MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available.