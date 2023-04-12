IPL 2023, CSK vs RR, Highlights: RR win thriller by three runs despite MS Dhoni's cameo

MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side,different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings. (On his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL) It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed.The crowd has been fantastic. We have had injury concerns and players were unavailable, so we have done well.

Sanju Samson: We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that.