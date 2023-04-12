IPL 2023, CSK vs RR, Highlights: RR win thriller by three runs despite MS Dhoni's cameo
Story highlights
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sandeep Sharma held his nerves in yet another last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Needing 21 runs to win from the final over, MS Dhoni playing in his 200th match as a CSK’s skipper failed to take his team home despite playing a cameo innings of 32 runs off 17 deliveries.
MS Dhoni fails to replicate his best as Sandeep Sharma holds on in the final over o restrict CSK to 172 runs. RR have won the contest by just three runs.
With less than two overs to go, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja keep CSK in the hunt.
With 3 overs to go, CSK need 54 to win but have MS Dhoni in the middle along with Ravindra Jadeja.
CSK have lost wickets at regular intervals as they still need 74 off 37 balls and have lost four wickets.
After a promising start, Ajinkya Rahane has to depart for 31, after Yuzvendra Chahal scalped the Indian batter for the 5th time in IPL.
CSK have recovered after early blow as Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway steer the home side towards 50.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) is the first man out as Sandeep Sharma strikes first blow to CSK. RR start on the front foot with the ball.
RR have give a 176-run target for CSK as MSD and Co will look to register their third win of the IPL campaign.
With Jos Buttler in the middle, RR can still expect 200 on the board, while they are 140/4 at the time of writing after 16 overs.
After a shaky start to the season, Jos Buttler has brought his third fifty of the campaign. This is his 18th in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
As a solid stand between Padikkal-Buttler had taken RR to the top, Dhoni relied on his ace spinner Jadeja as he removed a set Padikkal and rattled Sanju Samson's stumps to bring his side back into the contest. R Ashwin was dropped in the same over as RR will now have to revive their innings.
All depends on Buttler and they have a reliable Hetymer waiting in the dugout. Can they get near 175-180?
CSK bowling in PP in IPL 2023
65/1 vs GT
80/1 vs LSG
61/1 vs MI
57/1 vs RR
This has been CSK's performance in the powerplays. Thus, RR are on the move courtesy of a solid stand between Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal as the duo are finding the boundaries at ease and are on course for a big total on board.
After Akash Singh bowled the first over and conceded 11, Tushar Deshpande removed Yashasvi Jaiswal with a well-executed hard back of a length delivery which rushed into the left-hander and he gave a sitter to Shivam Dube. RR 12 for 1 (2)
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side,different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings. (On his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL) It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed.The crowd has been fantastic. We have had injury concerns and players were unavailable, so we have done well.
Sanju Samson: We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that.
MS Dhoni wins the toss as CSK ask RR to bat first.
Nick Knight, Pitch report: Lots of cracks, not a lot of grass. The surface is firm enough here but fully expect the spinners and cutters to play a major role in this type of surface. The way the openers approach the game in the powerplay can have an impact on the game. In the middle overs, the spinners will come into play. In the game against LSG, the spinners extracted good turn. It is going to turn and there will be a bit of bounce too. The key will be to bowl in the right lengths, on the 5-6 metres area
Salute the King and whistle for his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th as Thala!#Thala200 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/UCZ5GpaBhb— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023
Reporting on Duty is the Singam Pride! 🦁#CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/UP3JEA2F8u— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023
MS Dhoni is set to play his 200th game as CSK captain on Wednesday evening. The legend has been felicitated by N.Srinivasan at the Chepauk.
Under Dhoni, CSK have been one of the most successful IPL teams; winning the IPL title on four occasions. They also won the now-defunct Champions League trophy twice under him.
Match 17 sees CSK host the Royals at Chepauk. In the only game held so far at the venue in IPL 2023, it was a high-scoring thriller between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Will the pitch be conducive for batting once again? Only time will tell..
All focus on the pitch conditions and toss. Match set to commence at 19:30 IST.