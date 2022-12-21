IPL Auction 2023 CSK Target Players List LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad, Indian & Foreign players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All-Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE Update: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise. CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players.
Remaining purse: 20.45 cr
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni
CSK Squads 2023
|
Player
|
Role
|
Auction Price
|
Nation
|
MS Dhoni (wk)
|
WK-Batsman
|
INR 12 Cr
|
India
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batsman
|
INR 6 Cr
|
India
|
Ambati Rayudu (wk)
|
WK- Batsman
|
INR 6.75 crores
|
India
|
Devon Conway
|
Batsman
|
INR 1 crores
|
New Zealand
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batsman
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
INR 14 crores
|
India
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
INR 70 Lakhs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Prashant Solanki
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.20 crores
|
India
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.90 crores
|
New Zealand
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.50 crores
|
India
|
Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|
All-rounder
|
INR 16 Cr
|
India
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
INR 8 Cr
|
England
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
INR 4 crores
|
India
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
South Africa
The detailed list is as below:
Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
Sam Curran is creating a lot of buzz this year and can be the highest- sold players of this year. The base price of this English player is Rs 2 crore, but he is also expecting to multiply his earnings this IPL season, "I’ve been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I’ll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say ‘keep the paddle up there".
CSK is all set for the IPL 2023 auction, as they have 'Thalaivan' on their side.
Super Auctions and The Thalaivan Irukkindran Mode never gets old!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 23, 2022
Super CEO's 🎥➡️https://t.co/mJG6qoEDtc#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Pl9x3Dp8yJ
Chennai Super Kings are celebrating a special day of their skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is 'international debut day' of Dhoni which coincides with IPL 2023 auction.
Sam Curran, an all-rounder who was a member of the team till the IPL in 2021 but missed the previous season owing to injury worries, will be their first goal. CSK could be considering Jason Holder as Bravo's replacement. At the auction, CSK will also want a top-order batsman, and Mayank Agarwal would be a suitable option.
According to insiders in the CSK camp, the franchise will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran in the recently held T20 World Cup had been given the Player of the Tournament, and has been in incredible form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, given his talent and worth.