IPL Auction 2023 CSK Target Players List LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad, Indian & Foreign players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All-Rounders

Kochi, India Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

IPL Auction 2023 CSK Target Players List LIVE Updates: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Friday, 23 December in Kochi. The ten franchises will bolster their rosters after releasing a plethora of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots available, with room for 30 international players in the league.

IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE Update: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise. CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players. 

Remaining purse: 20.45 cr
 

IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE

 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni

CSK Squads 2023

Player

Role

Auction Price

Nation

MS Dhoni (wk)

WK-Batsman

INR 12 Cr

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batsman

INR 6 Cr

India

Ambati Rayudu (wk)

WK- Batsman

INR 6.75 crores

India

Devon Conway

Batsman

INR 1 crores

New Zealand

Subhranshu Senapati

Batsman

INR 20 Lakhs

India

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

INR 14 crores

India

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

INR 20 Lakhs

India

Maheesh Theekshana

Bowler

INR 70 Lakhs

Sri Lanka

Simranjeet Singh

Bowler

INR 20 Lakhs

India

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

INR 20 Lakhs

Sri Lanka

Mukesh Choudhary

Bowler

INR 20 Lakhs

India

Prashant Solanki

Bowler

INR 1.20 crores

India

Mitchell Santner

Bowler

INR 1.90 crores

New Zealand

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Bowler

INR 1.50 crores

India

Ravindra Jadeja(C)

All-rounder

INR 16 Cr

India

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

INR 8 Cr

England

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

INR 4 crores

India

Dwaine Pretorius

All-rounder

INR 50 Lakhs

South Africa

 

The detailed list is as below:    

Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)

23 Dec 2022, 1:44 PM (IST)
CSK IPL cricket team: More than just a team!

Last year in January, Chennai Super Kings became the first unicorn sports enterprise of India. Its market cap touched a handsome amount of Rs 7600 crores in Jan 2022. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which won its fourth IPL title in Dubai last year, now has a market cap more than its parent entity, India Cements. India Cements’ market cap stood at Rs 6,869 crores.

23 Dec 2022, 1:26 PM (IST)
Who can be the costliest buy of CSK?

There has been a history of players fetching more than Rs 10 crore in the previous auctions of IPL, though this trend is only seen in the mega auctions of IPL. With the mini auction, where all the teams have a limited budget, Rs 10 crore mark seems un-reachable for a single players but still, players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green will fetch good numbers. 

23 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM (IST)
What Sam Curran is expecting this IPL season?

Sam Curran is creating a lot of buzz this year and can be the highest- sold players of this year. The base price of this English player is Rs 2 crore, but he is also expecting to multiply his earnings this IPL season, "I’ve been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I’ll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say ‘keep the paddle up there". 

23 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM (IST)
CSK will come back with a bang this year

CSK is all set for the IPL 2023 auction, as they have 'Thalaivan' on their side. 

23 Dec 2022, 11:12 AM (IST)
Why CSK is celebrating ahead of the IPL Auction 2023?

Chennai Super Kings are celebrating a special day of their skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is 'international debut day' of Dhoni which coincides with IPL 2023 auction.

23 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM (IST)
Who will be the top three picks of CSK?

Sam Curran, an all-rounder who was a member of the team till the IPL in 2021 but missed the previous season owing to injury worries, will be their first goal. CSK could be considering Jason Holder as Bravo's replacement. At the auction, CSK will also want a top-order batsman, and Mayank Agarwal would be a suitable option.

21 Dec 2022, 5:42 PM (IST)
Sam Curran might be the top priority for CSK

According to insiders in the CSK camp, the franchise will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran in the recently held T20 World Cup had been given the Player of the Tournament, and has been in incredible form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, given his talent and worth.
 