IPL Auction 2023 CSK Target Players List LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad, Indian & Foreign players, Purse, Available Slots, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All-Rounders

IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE Update: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise. CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players.