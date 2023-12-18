CSK IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to get underway on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai. All the 10 teams are gearing up for the mini-auction and busy in planning and strategising to revamp their squads ahead of the next season, which will be held early next year. Talking about the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won their fifth title in this year's edition, will look to strengthen their squad with some valuable additions. With some big names up for grabs in the auction, such as Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, etc., it will be interesting to see how the Men in Yellow camp finalise their squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, here is a look at CSK's requirements, current squad and their remaining purse -

It is safe to say that CSK have a fairly strong starting XI. However, with the release of Ben Stokes, they will aim for an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder. They will look for someone who can seamlessly fit into that middle order to replace Moeen Ali in games that are not in Chepauk. Similarly, the Chennai setup will also hope for adding more to their pace battery, someone who can bolster their death bowling and ease Matheesha Pathirana's workload (who can be injury prone as well).

CSK's biggest headache will be to look for an able successor of Ambati Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket after IPL 2023. They will look for someone who can be their middle-overs enforcer and play spin with comfort. It will be big shoes to fill.

Purse - INR 31.4 crore (314 million) || Remaining slots - 9 (Overseas slots - 3)

Existing squad breakdown

Top-order batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed

Finishers: MS Dhoni

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu

Spinners: Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki

Fast bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

CSK squad