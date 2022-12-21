IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Complete Squad, player Salary, foreign players, Purse, Slots Available, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, All Rounders
IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE Update: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise.
CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players.
Remaining purse: 20.45 cr
IPL Auction 2023 CSK LIVE
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni
CSK Squads 2023
|
Player
|
Role
|
Auction Price
|
Nation
|
MS Dhoni (wk)
|
WK-Batsman
|
INR 12 Cr
|
India
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batsman
|
INR 6 Cr
|
India
|
Ambati Rayudu (wk)
|
WK- Batsman
|
INR 6.75 crores
|
India
|
Devon Conway
|
Batsman
|
INR 1 crores
|
New Zealand
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batsman
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
INR 14 crores
|
India
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
INR 70 Lakhs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
India
|
Prashant Solanki
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.20 crores
|
India
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.90 crores
|
New Zealand
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
Bowler
|
INR 1.50 crores
|
India
|
Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|
All-rounder
|
INR 16 Cr
|
India
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
INR 8 Cr
|
England
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
INR 4 crores
|
India
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
South Africa
The detailed list is as below:
Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
According to insiders in the CSK camp, the franchise will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran in the recently held T20 World Cup had been given the Player of the Tournament, and has been in incredible form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, given his talent and worth.