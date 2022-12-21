CSK Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know
Story highlights
CSK Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise. CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players.
Remaining purse: 3.7 cr
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni
The detailed list is as below:
Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)
Chennai Super Kings bought Shaikh Rashid, an underdog who used to travel 50 kilometres with his father only to practice. His father lost his job because he used to arrive late daily due to his son's cricket practice. Rasheed was also selected for the U-19 World Cup but couldn't show his talent because she got contracted with COVID-19, but then he bounced back strongly and scored crucial runs in knock outs and today he got selected for CSK at 20 lakhs.
As the IPL 2023 auction is going on, CSK has got some of the cream into their squad, here is the list of players bought by the franchise so far:
1. Kylie Jamieson
2. Shaik Rasheed
3. Nishant Sindhu
4. Ben Stokes
5. Ajinkya Rahane
Sam Curran was a close miss!
IPL Auction 2022 Live update: Kyle Jamieson sold to CSK for 1 Cr
Following are the top three players that got sold on highest bid so far:
Sam Curran- Rs 18.50 cr to Punjab Kings
Ben Stokes- Rs 16.25 cr to Chennai Super Kings
Harry Brook- Rs 13.25 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Welcome to the new lion to the squad:
Super Times await you, Rasheed! Anbuden Welcome!💛#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
Nishant Sindhu sold at Rs 60 lakhs from Rs 20 lakhs to Chennai Super Kings
Sheikh Rasheed sold to Chennai Super Kings at base price of Rs 20 lakhs
Former Rajasthan Royal's player Ben Stokes is now in the Sher Sqaud of CSK
💛🦁
Chennai Super Kings has been able to buy:
1. Ajinkaya Rahane
Jinkle Bells echoes at Anbuden! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction 🦁💛
2. Ben Stokes
LION ALERT 🦁
BEN IS IN! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction
BEN IS IN! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction
English all-rounder Ben Stokes sold at Rs 16.25 cr from Rs 2 cr to Chennai Super Kings
Opening for Rahane is closed now, with CSK taking the bid for him at base price of Rs 50 lakhs.
Rahane is now Manjal! 💛#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
Ajinkya Rahane sold at Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 50 lakhs base price to CSK
Last year in January, Chennai Super Kings became the first unicorn sports enterprise of India. Its market cap touched a handsome amount of Rs 7600 crores in Jan 2022. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which won its fourth IPL title in Dubai last year, now has a market cap more than its parent entity, India Cements. India Cements’ market cap stood at Rs 6,869 crores.
There has been a history of players fetching more than Rs 10 crore in the previous auctions of IPL, though this trend is only seen in the mega auctions of IPL. With the mini auction, where all the teams have a limited budget, Rs 10 crore mark seems un-reachable for a single players but still, players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green will fetch good numbers.
Sam Curran is creating a lot of buzz this year and can be the highest- sold players of this year. The base price of this English player is Rs 2 crore, but he is also expecting to multiply his earnings this IPL season, "I’ve been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I’ll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say ‘keep the paddle up there".
CSK is all set for the IPL 2023 auction, as they have 'Thalaivan' on their side.
Super Auctions and The Thalaivan Irukkindran Mode never gets old!
Super CEO's 🎥➡️https://t.co/mJG6qoEDtc#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
Super CEO's 🎥➡️https://t.co/mJG6qoEDtc#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Pl9x3Dp8yJ
Chennai Super Kings are celebrating a special day of their skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is 'international debut day' of Dhoni which coincides with IPL 2023 auction.
Sam Curran, an all-rounder who was a member of the team till the IPL in 2021 but missed the previous season owing to injury worries, will be their first goal. CSK could be considering Jason Holder as Bravo's replacement. At the auction, CSK will also want a top-order batsman, and Mayank Agarwal would be a suitable option.
According to insiders in the CSK camp, the franchise will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran in the recently held T20 World Cup had been given the Player of the Tournament, and has been in incredible form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, given his talent and worth.