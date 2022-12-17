Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Morocco kicks off second half

The third-place playoff for the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on Saturday between Croatia and Morocco. Morocco will strive to become the first African team to finish third in tournament history. Both teams enjoyed an unstoppable run through the competition before falling in the semifinals. Morocco and Croatia were both in Group F, which Morocco won and Croatia placed second. The African country that took first place in the group was Morocco. In the semifinal, France overcame Morocco, while Argentina ended Croatia's winning run.