Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Battle for the Bronze takes center stage
Story highlights
The third-place playoff for the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on Saturday between Croatia and Morocco. Morocco will strive to become the first African team to finish third in tournament history. Both teams enjoyed an unstoppable run through the competition before falling in the semifinals. Morocco and Croatia were both in Group F, which Morocco won and Croatia placed second. The African country that took first place in the group was Morocco. In the semifinal, France overcame Morocco, while Argentina ended Croatia's winning run.
The 2018 runners-up have lost only two of their last 13 World Cup matches. One of those defeats was in the 2018 World Cup finals while the other came against Argentina in the semis this year.
European giants Croatia are playing in the last four for the third time in FIFA World Cup history. In 1998, they finished third and in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, they finished runners-up. It was their highest-ever show in the big tournament.
Croatia vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch? The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM local time. The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium.
Croatia and Morocco will engage in a faceoff in the battle for the bronze in less than an hour from now. There are expectations that Luka Modric may not start the match as it could also turn out to be his final outing for the national team.
The high-voltage match between Croatia and Morocco is soon unleashing! Some of the big names to watch out for are: Croatia: Luka Modric, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic . The opposition is flooded with the high-profile talent of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Bruno Sosa.
Croatia and Morocco will meet for the third time on the international stage having first played in 1996 where Croatia won 7-6 against Morocco on penalties. After the heartbreaking defeats for both sides as they will now aim to end their World Cup journey on a high with a win.
Croatia vs. Morocco battle to decide who will clinch podium place. This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the 2022 FIFA World Cup having earlier met in their respective World Cup openers.