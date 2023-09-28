Cricket World Cup warm-up matches: When & where to watch warm-up matches live on mobile, laptop
Story highlights
Cricket World Cup 2023: The warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup are all set to start on Friday (Sep 29) at various venues in India. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches.
Cricket World Cup 2023: The warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup are all set to start on Friday (Sep 29) at various venues in India. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches.
Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is just a week away and the excitement is high. The participating teams already arrived in India to complete in the ten-team tournament. The first match of the 2023 edition is set to take place between England and New Zealand. India will open its campaign against five-time champion Australia on October 8 in Chennai.
Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, all 10 participating teams will take part in two warm-up matches each. These warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India from September 29 to October 3.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming warm-up matches:
trending now
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up matches live-streaming details
When will World Cup 2023 warm up matches be started? – Date
The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will start on 29 September 2023.
At what time World Cup 2023 warm up matches will begin? Time
The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
What are the venues for World Cup 2023 warm up matches? – Venue
The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will be played at various venues in India- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.
Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?
All the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live-streaming of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?
All the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm up matches full schedule
September 29, 2023 - Friday
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
September 30, 2023 - Saturday
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2, 2023 - Monday
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 3, 2023 - Tuesday
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.