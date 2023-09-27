Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm up matches to start on Sep 29- Check full schedule & live-streaming details
Story highlights
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The warm-up matches of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will start on September 29. Here is everything you need to know.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The warm-up matches of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will start on September 29. Here is everything you need to know.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is all set to kick-off in nine days. The first match of the 2023 edition is set to take place between England and New Zealand. Both were the finalists of 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup. The match is slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India will open its campaign against five-time champion Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Rohit Sharma & Co. will enter the ODI World Cup 2023 at the world no. 1 team in all three formats of cricket. India hasn’t won an ICC trophy since 2013.
The Men in Blue will look to end the decade-long World Cup drought to become the winner of this season’s Men’s ODI World Cup.
trending now
Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, all 10 participating teams will take part in two warm-up matches each. These warm-up matches will be played across three venues in Indian from September 29 to October 3.
India will be up against defending champions England and the Netherlands in their two matches, which are set to take place in Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram, respectively.
Here are all the details of the upcoming warm-up matches before the final showdown:
ICC World Cup 2023: Full Schedule
September 29, 2023 - Friday
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
September 30, 2023 - Saturday
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2, 2023 - Monday
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 3, 2023 - Tuesday
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC World Cup 2023: Live-streaming details
The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India and will be available to watch for free on mobile.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.