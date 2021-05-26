Cricket: Umar Akmal pays 4.5 million rupees to PCB to be part of ACU's rehab program

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal had to pay a hefty fee to join the Anti-Corruption rehabilitation program of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The controversial batsman had to pay 4.5 million rupees to the cricket board.

A source in the PCB confirmed that the batsman deposited the fine imposed on him by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in February while disposing of cases filed by the batsman and the PCB.

"Umar has deposited the full amount of 4.5 million rupees with the board which means he is now eligible to start the rehab program of the Anti-Corruption code of the board," the source said.

"But practically it will take some time before Akmal can resume his cricket career as his rehab program will take some time since the anti-corruption unit of the PCB is presently busy with the Pakistan Super League matches to be held in Abu Dhabi next month," the source said.

The CAS had rejected Akmal's plea to pay the hefty fine in instalments. It was to allow him to return to cricket after serving a ban since February 2020.

The Pakistan board charged him for two separate breaches of Article 2.4.4. of Anti-Corruption Code in February 2020. Umar is the younger brother of former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal and cousin of current limited-overs captain Babar Azam. Umar has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, and was touted as a promising youngster before getting in constant troubles due to his off-field behaviour.

Interestingly, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s disciplinary Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his detailed judgement earlier this month, observed that Umar didn’t show any remorse nor did he seek an apology after the verdict, submitted a detailed judgement to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which was made public on Friday.