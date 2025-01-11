Add as a preferred source on Google
Colorectal cancer: More calcium in diet could lower risk by 17%
Colorectal cancer: More calcium in diet could lower risk by 17%
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jan 11, 2025, 03:00 IST
| Updated:
Jan 11, 2025, 03:00 IST
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers investigated associations between dietary factors and the risk of colorectal cancer. Watch to know more.
