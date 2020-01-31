Live: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I — India 154/8 from 19 overs (Pandey 42, Saini 11)

Virat Kohli and Tim Southee Photograph: AFP
Jan 31, 2020, 02.07 PM
India 154/8 from 19 overs (Pandey 42, Saini 11)
Jan 31, 2020, 02.04 PM
Eighth wicket: Yuzvendra Chahal c Tim Seifert b Tim Southee 1 (2)
Jan 31, 2020, 02.01 PM
India 144/8 from 18 overs (Pandey 42, Sani 1)
Jan 31, 2020, 01.55 PM
India 138/7 from 17 overs (Pandey 38, Chahal 0)
Sixth wicket: Washington Sundar b Mitchell Santner 0 (3)
Seventh wicket: Shardul Thakur c Tim Southee b Hamish Bennett 20(15)
Jan 31, 2020, 01.54 PM
Santner become SANTA for New Zealand.— Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) January 31, 2020
Three brilliant catches, amazing fielding.
Good efforts Mitch Santner 🔥👏#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #Santner #NZvIND #INDvNZ #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛
Jan 31, 2020, 01.32 PM
Just fan things 😎#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dS7NRvlfQM— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020, 01.29 PM
India 87/5 from 11 overs (Pandey 8, Sundar 0)
Fourth wicket: KL Rahul WKT c Mitchell Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 (26)
Fifth wicket: Shivam Dube c Tom Bruce b Ish Sodhi 12 (9)
Jan 31, 2020, 01.13 PM
India 55/3 from 7 overs (Rahul 29, Dube 1)
Third wicket: Shreyas Iyer c Tim Seifert b Ish Sodhi 1(7)
Jan 31, 2020, 01.03 PM
India 50/2 from 5 overs (Rahul 25, Iyer 1)
Second wicket: Virat Kohli c Mitchell Santner b Hamish Bennett 11 (9)
Jan 31, 2020, 12.50 PM
India 35/1 from 3 overs (Rahul 21, Kohli 2)
Jan 31, 2020, 12.45 PM
India 22/1 from 2 overs (Rahul 10, Kohli 0)
Jan 31, 2020, 12.43 PM
Wicket: Samson goes for 8
Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8(5)
Jan 31, 2020, 12.37 PM
India 7/0 from 1 over (Rahul 4, Samson 2)
Jan 31, 2020, 12.34 PM
Changes in Indian team: Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, and Washington Sundar are in India playing XI in place of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Changes in New Zealand team: Williamson and de Grandhomme out. Mitchell and Bruce in.
Jan 31, 2020, 12.24 PM
New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl first.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IXbSLmsQ1Q— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020, 12.22 PM
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett