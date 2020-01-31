Live: India vs New Zealand 4th T20I — India 154/8 from 19 overs (Pandey 42, Saini 11)

Jan 31, 2020, 02.07 PM

India 154/8 from 19 overs (Pandey 42, Saini 11)

Jan 31, 2020, 02.04 PM

Eighth wicket: Yuzvendra Chahal c Tim Seifert b Tim Southee 1 (2)

Jan 31, 2020, 02.01 PM

India 144/8 from 18 overs (Pandey 42, Sani 1)

Jan 31, 2020, 01.55 PM

India 138/7 from 17 overs (Pandey 38, Chahal 0)

Sixth wicket: Washington Sundar b Mitchell Santner 0 (3)

Seventh wicket: Shardul Thakur c Tim Southee b Hamish Bennett 20(15)

Jan 31, 2020, 01.54 PM

Jan 31, 2020, 01.32 PM

Jan 31, 2020, 01.29 PM

India 87/5 from 11 overs (Pandey 8, Sundar 0) 

Fourth wicket: KL Rahul WKT c Mitchell Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 (26)

Fifth wicket: Shivam Dube c Tom Bruce b Ish Sodhi 12 (9)

Jan 31, 2020, 01.13 PM

India 55/3 from 7 overs (Rahul 29, Dube 1) 

Third wicket: Shreyas Iyer c Tim Seifert b Ish Sodhi 1(7)

Jan 31, 2020, 01.03 PM

India 50/2 from 5 overs (Rahul 25, Iyer 1) 

Second wicket: Virat Kohli c Mitchell Santner b Hamish Bennett 11 (9)

Jan 31, 2020, 12.50 PM

India 35/1 from 3 overs (Rahul 21, Kohli 2) 

Jan 31, 2020, 12.45 PM

India 22/1 from 2 overs (Rahul 10, Kohli 0) 

Jan 31, 2020, 12.43 PM

Wicket: Samson goes for 8

Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8(5)

Jan 31, 2020, 12.37 PM

India 7/0 from 1 over (Rahul 4, Samson 2) 

Jan 31, 2020, 12.34 PM

Changes in Indian team: Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, and Washington Sundar are in India playing XI in place of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Changes in New Zealand team: Williamson and de Grandhomme out. Mitchell and Bruce in.

Jan 31, 2020, 12.24 PM

Jan 31, 2020, 12.22 PM

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett



