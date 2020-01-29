India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE score:India 17/0 (2 over)

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 29, 2020, 11.50 AM (IST)

Virat Kohli (L) and Kane Williamson (R) Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

Jan 29, 2020, 12.42 PM

×

 

Jan 29, 2020, 12.41 PM

General Trivia

The batting strike rate of 142.11 at Seddon Park, Hamilton in T20Is is the highest among all the venues where at least 2000 balls have been bowled so far.

Jan 29, 2020, 12.40 PM

India- 17/0 (2 overs)

Good over for India as 13 runs of the over, off Hamish Bennett. 

KL Rahul smashes the ball for a six

Jan 29, 2020, 12.35 PM

India- 4/0 (1 over)

Four runs off one over, Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary.

Jan 29, 2020, 12.29 PM

Players arrive on the ground

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will begin the innings for India. 

Tim Southee to bowl the first over.

Jan 29, 2020, 12.25 PM

New Zealand's record on this ground

New Zealand's record in Seddon Park is comparatively better than Eden Park. The Kiwis have lost just two of their 9 T20Is here. Tim Southee has referred the pitch in this ground as a 'typical white-ball pitch'.

Jan 29, 2020, 12.14 PM

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

Jan 29, 2020, 12.13 PM

Virat Kohli: I reckon. Playing on this surface for the first time in a long time. Should be a pretty good track to bat on. We're 2-0 up, and it's time to put in a clinical performance again. Not worry about too many things conditions and jet lag. We're playing an unchanged team again.

 

Jan 29, 2020, 12.12 PM

Kane Williamson opts to field after winning the toss: New surface, and hopefully we get something first up with the ball in our hand. One change: Kuggeleijn comes in for Tickner. Similar skills sets in terms of bowling the heavy, hardball.

Jan 29, 2020, 12.19 PM

×

 

Jan 29, 2020, 12.00 PM

Blast from the past

×

 

Jan 29, 2020, 11.58 AM

Don't see many changes happening to T20 World Cup squad: Vikram Rathour

Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the team management now knows what the core of the side will be for the upcoming T20 World Cup.He also added that he does not see many changes happening to the squad for the World cup later this year in Australia."

Jan 29, 2020, 11.57 AM

×

 

Jan 29, 2020, 11.56 AM

×

 

Jan 29, 2020, 11.55 AM

India look to secure their first T20I series win in New Zealand when they take the field during the third encounter of the ongoing five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.
×

 



  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 29, 2020 | 2nd Test - Day 2 Stumps
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020
ZIM
406
(115.3 ov)
 VS
SL
122/2
(54.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 29, 2020 | 3rd T20I LIVE
India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020
NZ
 VS
IND
25/0
(2.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 24, 2020 | 4th Test
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20
SA
(68.3 ov) 183
(77.1 ov) 274
VS
ENG
400 (98.2 ov)
248 (61.3 ov)
England beat South Africa by 191 runs
Full Scorecard →
Jan 26, 2020 | 2nd T20I
India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020
NZ
(20.0 ov) 132/5
VS
IND
135/3 (17.3 ov)
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →