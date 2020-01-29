India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE score:India 17/0 (2 over)

Virat Kohli (L) and Kane Williamson (R) Photograph: AFP
Jan 29, 2020, 12.42 PM
Hamish Bennett completes the 2nd over. Sharma 9* and Rahul 8* have India 17/0 at Seddon Park. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/EC8WVq1dU6 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KEak9aawp9— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 12.41 PM
General Trivia
The batting strike rate of 142.11 at Seddon Park, Hamilton in T20Is is the highest among all the venues where at least 2000 balls have been bowled so far.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.40 PM
India- 17/0 (2 overs)
Good over for India as 13 runs of the over, off Hamish Bennett.
KL Rahul smashes the ball for a six
Jan 29, 2020, 12.35 PM
India- 4/0 (1 over)
Four runs off one over, Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.29 PM
Players arrive on the ground
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will begin the innings for India.
Tim Southee to bowl the first over.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.25 PM
New Zealand's record on this ground
New Zealand's record in Seddon Park is comparatively better than Eden Park. The Kiwis have lost just two of their 9 T20Is here. Tim Southee has referred the pitch in this ground as a 'typical white-ball pitch'.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.14 PM
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
Jan 29, 2020, 12.13 PM
Virat Kohli: I reckon. Playing on this surface for the first time in a long time. Should be a pretty good track to bat on. We're 2-0 up, and it's time to put in a clinical performance again. Not worry about too many things conditions and jet lag. We're playing an unchanged team again.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.12 PM
Kane Williamson opts to field after winning the toss: New surface, and hopefully we get something first up with the ball in our hand. One change: Kuggeleijn comes in for Tickner. Similar skills sets in terms of bowling the heavy, hardball.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.19 PM
A toss win for Kane Williamson and we will bowl at Seddon Park in T20I 3. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/1UzfnUWD1Z— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 12.00 PM
Blast from the past
#OnThisDay in 2006, Irfan Pathan ripped through Pakistan's top order in Karachi to get a hat-trick in the first over of a Test 😮 pic.twitter.com/yiuzK6YATo— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 11.58 AM
Don't see many changes happening to T20 World Cup squad: Vikram Rathour
Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the team management now knows what the core of the side will be for the upcoming T20 World Cup.He also added that he does not see many changes happening to the squad for the World cup later this year in Australia."
Jan 29, 2020, 11.57 AM
Tim Southee starting us off tonight at Seddon Park with @skysportnz. Toss just under 10 mins away. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WPVp59lRJj— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 11.56 AM
#TeamIndia will take on the @BLACKCAPS in the 3rd T20I at the Seddon Park.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020
Will the men in blue seal the series?
Live action starts at 12.30 PM IST #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TLkc1yojo2
Jan 29, 2020, 11.55 AM
India look to secure their first T20I series win in New Zealand when they take the field during the third encounter of the ongoing five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.