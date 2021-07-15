COVID-19 hits the Indian cricket team in England; one player is quarantined

A member of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently quarantined at his acquaintance's home. This has happened ahead of five-match Test series against England that will kick in August.



The infected player is expected to rejoin the squad in Durham later and not travel with the team on Thursday.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive, although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday, " a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The announcement follows BCCI secretary Jay Shah's recent e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom, in which he warned them about the escalating incidents of COVID-19.

The team will reconvene in a bio-bubble in Durham ahead of the England Test series next month.

The player who tested positive will not travel to Durham, where the Indian team will assemble on Thursday afternoon to prepare for a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI starting on July 20.



The BCCI and ECB are now suspecting that other positive cases may exist in the Indian camp.

Earlier, sources close to the situation said that player was asymptomatic and showed slight signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)