Champions Trophy: Results of Last 7 Finals

2013 ICC Champions Trophy Final

The final was shortened to 20 overs per side due to rain. India, batting first, managed 129/7 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli (43) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) playing crucial roles. In response, England seemed to be in control at 110/4, but a late collapse caused them to fall short at 124/8. Ishant Sharma took two wickets in an over, turning the game in India’s favor.