Champions Trophy: Results of Last 7 Finals

Pakistan, after being put in to bat first, posted a massive total of 338/4 in 50 overs. Fakhar Zaman played a match-winning knock of 114 off 106 balls, with support from Azhar Ali (59) and Babar Azam (46). Mohammad Amir then dismantled India’s top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan. India was bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs, with Hardik Pandya (76 off 43) fighting a lone battle.
The final was shortened to 20 overs per side due to rain. India, batting first, managed 129/7 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli (43) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) playing crucial roles. In response, England seemed to be in control at 110/4, but a late collapse caused them to fall short at 124/8. Ishant Sharma took two wickets in an over, turning the game in India’s favor.
New Zealand, batting first, managed to post 200/9 in 50 overs, with Martin Guptill (40) being the top scorer. Shane Watson led Australia’s chase with a 105 off 129 balls*, guiding them to victory at 206/4 in 45.2 overs. Australia clinched their second consecutive Champions Trophy title.
West Indies collapsed to 138 all out in just 30.4 overs, with only Chanderpaul (27) and Sarwan (37) offering resistance. Australia chased down the target comfortably, reaching 140/2 in 28.1 overs, with Damien Martyn (47*) and Shane Watson (57*) sealing the victory.
England, batting first, set a target of 217 in 49.4 overs, with Marcus Trescothick scoring 104. West Indies stumbled in their chase but an unbeaten 71 from Courtney Browne* and an all-round effort from Ian Bradshaw (34* & 3/32) helped them cross the line at 218/8 in 48.5 overs.
The final was played twice (on consecutive days), but both matches were abandoned due to persistent rain. Sri Lanka had posted 244/5 in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene (77) and Kumar Sangakkara (54) contributing. However, both matches were halted before India could complete their innings, leading to both teams being declared joint winners.
India set a competitive total of 264/6 in 50 overs, with Sourav Ganguly leading the charge with 117 off 130 balls. However, Chris Cairns played a sensational knock of 102 off 113 balls*, guiding New Zealand to victory at 265/6 in 49.4 overs. This was New Zealand’s first-ever ICC trophy win.
