Champions League last 16 complete draw: Messi to take on Ronaldo as Manchester United face PSG

Lionel Messi will be up against Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16. United topped Group E with three wins and two draws from six games while PSG had finished second behind Manchester City in the Group A of the Champions League this season.

The Champions League Round of 16 draw was conducted at the UEFA headquarter in Switzerland's Nyon on Monday (December 13). Manchester United's draw against PSG was the biggest talking point as the clash will witness Messi and Ronaldo go up against each other in what promises to be a blockbuster affair.

Messi and Ronaldo last faced each other when the Portuguese icon was still at his former club Juventus while Messi was playing at his boyhood club Barcelona in 2020. Ronaldo had scored twice to hand Juventus a 3-0 win in the first leg of the group stage clash at the Camp Nou before missing the returning fixture where Barcelona won 2-0.

They both changed clubs ahead of the ongoing season this year and have been plying their trade in different leagues once again. While Messi left Barcelona to join PSG, Ronaldo made a fairytale comeback to join his former club Manchester United.

Defending champions Chelsea have managed to get a relatively easier draw in the Round of 16 as they have been paired against French side Lille, who have struggled badly so far this season and are currently placed eleventh in the Ligue 1 points table. Manchester City have been drawn against La Liga side Villarreal, who won the Europa League last season.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo slams Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre, brands him a 'liar' over Lionel Messi claim

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in what is expected to be a tough fixture for both sides. Atletico won the La Liga title last year and have once again been displaying great form this season. They are currently placed fourth on the La Liga table and finished behind Liverpool in Group B of the Champions League.

Liverpool will be up against Red Bull Salzburg while Real Madrid will take on the Portuguese side Benfica. Juventus have been drawn against Sporting Lisbon and Inter Milan will be locking horns with Ajax. The winners of the Round of 16 will progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Champions League complete Round of 16 fixtures:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United