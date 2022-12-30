Brazilian footballer Pele's death live updates: What caused his death? Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo react

Pele, star Brazilian footballer, breathed his last Thursday at the age of 82 after having suffered numerous organ failures. On November 29, Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital with Covid-19, where he developed a respiratory infection. As per a statement from the hospital, last week his cancer had also progressed. Various star footballers including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have expressed their sorrow on social media. Thousands of Pele’s fans are anticipated to attend his funeral, slated to be held on January 2 and 3. The funeral will be held in Santos' Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery. Only family members will be present. Pele was born in Santos and spent the majority of his life there. He spent his last years in Guaruja.