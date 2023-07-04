BAN vs AFG 1st ODI: Check schedule, predicted playing XI, live streaming details & all you need to know

Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh will commence with the 1st ODI match on Wednesday, July 5. Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st ODI out of three ODI matches at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 11 AM Local (1:30 PM IST). The toss will occur 30 minutes before the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match. Tamil Iqbal will lead Bangladesh, and Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in the game.

As Iqbal was on rest due to his injuries, he would come to the field after a long time with a not-so-great form with the bat. However, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will bolster the batting lineup. He did not play the last test match due to a finger injury.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman are back after they missed the only Test. Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi will play a crucial role in the team.

Here's everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match. BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Match Details Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match

Date: Wednesday, July 5

Time: 1:30 PM IST (11 AM Local)

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sayed Shirzad/Zia-ur-Rehman BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI match? No channel in India will telecast the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI Match. However, fans can watch the match live on the Fancode app and website with their paid subscription. BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Schedule Jul 08, Sat

05:00 AM GMT | 11:00 AM LOCAL | 01:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Jul 11, Tue

05:00 AM GMT | 11:00 AM LOCAL | 01:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Jul 14, Fri

09:00 AM GMT | 03:00 PM LOCAL | 05:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I

Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet

Jul 16, Sun

09:00 AM GMT | 03:00 PM LOCAL | 05:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet

(With inputs from agencies)