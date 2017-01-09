Google Preferred
WION Breakfast: Hong Kong Shop Cats, Belgian cannibals and more

Wion Web Desk
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jan 09, 2017, 23:08 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2017, 23:08 IST
This morning on WION Breakfast, Charu and Archith discuss about Hong Kong's shop cats and Belgians Goyet caves telling stories of cannibalism. Catch these stories and more on the show

