Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to spar for 50th time in star-studded semifinal clash

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer is set to face his long time rival Novak Djokovic for the 50th time in the semifinal clash of the Australian Open.

Also read: Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up Federer showdown after Milos Raonic rout

World No 2 Djokovic leads 26-23 in the head-to-head clashes with World No 3 Roger Federer.

Also read: Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal to enter semi-finals

The defending champion Novak Djokovic will be looking forward to win his 8th Australian Open title and stop Roger Federer's hopes to win 21 Grand Slam.

The Swiss Maestro won a hard-fought quarterfinals match against the 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday at Melbourne Park.

The 38-year-old came back from a near defeat against the American. The scores were 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (8) 6-3.

Federer had skipped his practice session on Wednesday as he developed a groin issue during his tough quarterfinals match. He asked for a medical timeout twice during the game.

He said that not playing on Wednesday would help him recover a bit against the 7-time Australian Open champion.

Serbia's Djokovic respected Federer for his fighting spirit, he said: "I mean, he never gives up. When it matters the most, he's focused and he plays his best tennis. He's a great fighter."

"What he did was amazing, he showed me he's one of the best players of all time," added Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in the quarterfinals match to reach the semifinals.

Match will take place at Rod-Laver Arena at 2:00 PM (IST).