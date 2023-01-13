Australian Open 2023 Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch matches of AO 2023 live on TV channels, mobile

Australian Open 2023 Live streaming: The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open is all set to start on Monday, 16 January in Melbourne. All the top tennis professionals have the reached venue and have been playing practice matches ahead of the mega sports event. Last year's Grand Slam featured some outstanding performances in both the men's and women's singles events. Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty have been crowned singles champions after beating Daniil Medvedev and Danielle Collins in the finals, respectively.

Though Barty will not be present at the AO 2023 as she announced her retirement from tennis but Nadal on the other will enter the tournament as the defending champion. from the last few matches, Nadal has not been in his greatest form as he only won one out of six matches since his fourth-round exit at the US Open.

The other strong contenders will be Djokovic and Iga Swiatek; if Djokovic wins this event, it will be his 10th Australian Open trophy.

The following events will be played on hardcourt surfaces: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, and junior championships. There will also be wheelchairs, legends, and exhibition events at the Open.

Full Schedule of the Australian Open 2023

Day 1 • Monday 16 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 3 • Wednesday 18 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Day 4 • Thursday 19 January- Start of Round 1

Mixed Doubles

Day 6 • Saturday 21 January- Start of Round 1

Junior Boy's Singles

Junior Girl's Singles

Legends' Doubles Exhibition

Day 7 • Sunday 22 January- Start of Round 1

Junior Boy's Doubles

Junior Girl's Doubles

Day 9 • Tuesday 24 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Wheelchair Singles

Women's Wheelchair Singles

Quad Wheelchair Singles

Quarter Finals

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 10 • Wednesday 25 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Wheelchair Doubles

Women's Wheelchair Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Doubles

Quarter Finals

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 11 • Thursday 26 January- Start of Semifinals

Women's Singles

Day 12 • Friday 27 January- Start of Semifinals

Men's Singles

Day 13 • Saturday 28 January- Finals

Women's Singles

Day 14 • Sunday 29 January- Finals

Men's Singles Final

Men's Singles

When is the Australian Open 2023?

The 2023 Australian Open begins on Monday, 16 January and concludes on Saturday, 28 January, with the women's final and Sunday, 29 January with the men's final. The tournament will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN family of networks. Check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com to watch the ESPN family of networks. You can use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console to access the app or website.

Sony Pictures Networks India will continue to broadcast the Australian Open from 2023. With this, the broadcaster will have TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The grand slam will be available on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.

Who has won the Australian Open title most times?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the most Australian Open titles (9) in the men's singles category. He is followed by Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, both of whom have won six times.