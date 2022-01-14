Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again ahead of Australian Open as tennis star faces deportation

In what comes as a huge blow to Novak Djokovic's chances of taking part in the upcoming Australian Open, his visa has been cancelled once again by Australia. Australia cancelled Djokovic's visa for the second time in a row on Friday over his fight to remain in the country and play in the Australian Open while being unvaccinated. The decision was taken by Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

Hawke had the choice of exercising his personal power to revoke Djokovic's visa once again after the tennis star had won a court case against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa when he had first arrived in the country unvaccinated with a 'medical exemption' last week.

The Australian government has sought to deport Djokovic from the country over his COVID-19 vaccination status. Australian Immigration Minister Hawke said he took the decision on the basis of "health and good order grounds". The re-cancellation of the visa might see Djokovic get banned from being granted an Australian visa for as many as three years.

However, Djokovic has the right to relaunch a legal case against the Australian government's decision to ensure he gets to remain in the country and play in the Australian Open 2022. Djokovic has already been included as a top seed in the Australian Open draw and had been training at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the start of the tournament on January 17.

The decision comes after it came to light that Djokovic had 'lied' in his travel declaration form about not travelling anywhere 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia. The tennis star had travelled to Spain from Serbia before heading Down Under.

However, Djokovic addressed the allegations of a false declaration and stated that it was a 'human error' made by his agent. Djokovic's visa had been revoked for the first time on January 6 when he arrived in Melbourne after the Australian border officials said the World no.1 men's tennis player had "failed to provide proper evidence" for a medical exemption.

He was later sent into detention and spent days in an immigration hotel in Melbourne before being released earlier this week after winning a court battle against the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa.