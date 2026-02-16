/AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Nissanka’s masterclass seals Super Eight spot for Sri Lanka, Australia on verge of knockout

Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka turned on the style with an comfortable eight-wicket win over Australia to confirm their spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With Zimbabwe having already disrupted the group standings, Sri Lanka seized the moment to stamp their authority. The chase was headlined by a brilliant hundred from Pathum Nissanka, the first centurion of this year’s tournament. When he reached his century, Nissanka celebrated with a pointed “shush” gesture that quickly became a talking point, as Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya applauded proudly from the stands.

The victory was special, as it ended a drought against Australia that had lasted close to three years and eight months.

Spin trio sparks the collapse

Australia appeared well placed early on, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head building a century partnership that threatened to put the hosts under serious pressure.

The coming of spin, however, transformed the contest. Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis applied pressure on Australian batters, while leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha delivered key breakthroughs. Australia struggled to tackle to the sharp turn and variable bounce, losing their grip on the innings during the middle overs.

Now, Australia must defeat Oman and depend on Zimbabwe failing to secure six points from their remaining matches to keep their Super 8 hopes alive.