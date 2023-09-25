ugc_banner
Asian Games Live updates: India gets another medal in shooting, rowing

Hangzhou, China Sep 25, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Indian rowers with bronze Photograph:(AFP)

Indian athlete at the Asian Games 2023 where they have started the day with a gold in Shooting.

25 Sep 2023, 9:35 (IST)
Another medal for India in shooting

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinches bronze in 10m air rifle final event.

25 Sep 2023, 8:37 (IST)
Indian swimmer Srihari in final

Srihari Natraj enter 50m backstroke final in men's event

25 Sep 2023, 8:30 (IST)
Fourth Medal for rowers

Indian rowing gets fourth medal, this time a bronze.

25 Sep 2023, 8:29 (IST)
India shoots for gold

India win first gold in 10m air rifle team event.

