Asian Games Live updates: India gets another medal in shooting, rowing
Welcome to the live coverage of Indian athlete at the Asian Games 2022 where they have started the day with a gold in Shooting.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinches bronze in 10m air rifle final event.
Impeccable performance by Aishwary Pratap Tomar! 🥉🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2023
In the intense battle, 10m Air Rifle finals at #AsianGames2022, Aishwary showcased remarkable skill and determination, securing a well-deserved bronze🌟🎯
Also, a special shoutout to @RudrankkshP, who played exceptionally… pic.twitter.com/KqdEUAAi9G
Srihari Natraj enter 50m backstroke final in men's event
🏊♂️Making waves in the pool!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2023
In the Men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 4, our swimming sensation @srihari3529 #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked an impressive 25.43, securing 3️⃣rd place in his heat and an overall 6th position.⚡
He's powering his way to the finals, and we couldn't be prouder.… pic.twitter.com/Shwd1gCL6V
Indian rowing gets fourth medal, this time a bronze.
𝓐 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵 𝓑𝓻𝓸𝓷𝔃𝓮🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2023
With strength and determination, our 🇮🇳 men's Coxless 4 #Rowing Team of Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh & Punit Kumar achieved a remarkable feat! 🚣♂️🥉
In the final race, they powered through the waters with a timing of 06:10.81,… pic.twitter.com/W03YbQll6F
India win first gold in 10m air rifle team event.
𝓢𝓱𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓲𝓻 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓽𝓸𝓹! 🥇🇮🇳- 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚⚡🤩@RudrankkshP, @DivyanshSinghP7, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have hit the bullseye and secured the 1️⃣st Gold for India in the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team event at the #AsianGames2022.… pic.twitter.com/wQbtEYX2CQ— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2023