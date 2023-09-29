Asian Games, live updates: Silver for women’s 10m air pistol team; Sindhu loses QF singles tie in women's team
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 6 of the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. We will bring you the latest updates on how Indian athletes fare in their quest to stand tall on the medal tally.
India's PV Sindhu lost her Women's Team QFs singles clash against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Friday in Hangzhou. Chochuwong came from behind to beat Indian veteran by 14-21, 21-15, 21-14.
What a bright for India on day 6 in Hangzhou, as the Women's 10m air pistol team consisting of shooters Divya, EshaSingh and Palak clinched a silver medal. The Indian Team recorded 1731 points, five behind China, which won gold with a new Games record.