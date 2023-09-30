ugc_banner
Asian Games live updates: Shooters bag silver in mixed team event

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 30, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Asian Games in Hangzhou, China Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Hello and welcome to another day of Asian Games coverage where Indian athletes aim to add more medals to their tally in multiple event ranging from kayaking to golf.

30 Sep 2023, 9:39 (IST)
Indian shooters win silver at mixed team event
30 Sep 2023, 9:02 (IST)
Multiple events see athletes into final
30 Sep 2023, 8:58 (IST)
India men's canoe team enters semi-final
