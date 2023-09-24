ugc_banner
Asian Games live updates: India beat Uzbekistan 16-0

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Indian shooters with their silver medals Photograph:(AFP)

Welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games and it has been a good for India for two silver medal already in pocket and Women cricketers entering final after beating Bangladesh.

24 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM (IST)
Another medal in shooting

Ramita Jindal has won a bronze in women's 10m air rifle event.

24 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM (IST)
India continue to dominate Uzbeks

It is turning out to be a sorry affair for Uzbekistan men's hockey team as they trail by 0-12 against India in Q3.

24 Sep 2023, 9:19 (IST)
India hockey team plunder Uzbekistan

India men's hockey team continue to plunder their way ahead as they lead 5-0 in 2Q against Uzbekistan with no sign of relaxing.

24 Sep 2023, 9:15 (IST)
India shoots for silver

India's Ramita, Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh won the silver medal for the women's team 10m air rifle shooting event on Sunday.

24 Sep 2023, 9:11 (IST)
Bronze in Rowing

Babu Lal yadav and Lekh Ram in the Men's Pair event in rowing get another medal for India, this time a bronze.

24 Sep 2023, 9:10 (IST)
India women thrash Bangladesh in cricket

Led by Pooja Vastrakar's four-for, India women entered cricket final on Sunday, September 24, ensuring of at least a silver medal.

24 Sep 2023, 9:09 (IST)
China make golden start of the day

China claimed the first gold when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping dominated the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final to kick off an expected medal rush for the hosts in Hangzhou.