Asian Games live updates: India beat Uzbekistan 16-0
Story highlights
Welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games and it has been a good for India for two silver medal already in pocket and Women cricketers entering final after beating Bangladesh.
Welcome to the live coverage of Asian Games and it has been a good for India for two silver medal already in pocket and Women cricketers entering final after beating Bangladesh.
recommended stories
recommended stories
Ramita Jindal has won a bronze in women's 10m air rifle event.
It is turning out to be a sorry affair for Uzbekistan men's hockey team as they trail by 0-12 against India in Q3.
India men's hockey team continue to plunder their way ahead as they lead 5-0 in 2Q against Uzbekistan with no sign of relaxing.
India's Ramita, Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh won the silver medal for the women's team 10m air rifle shooting event on Sunday.
Babu Lal yadav and Lekh Ram in the Men's Pair event in rowing get another medal for India, this time a bronze.
Led by Pooja Vastrakar's four-for, India women entered cricket final on Sunday, September 24, ensuring of at least a silver medal.
China claimed the first gold when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping dominated the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final to kick off an expected medal rush for the hosts in Hangzhou.