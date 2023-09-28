ugc_banner
Asian Games: Live Updates, Indian Athletes Updates India Medal Tally

Hangzhou, China
Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Asian Games Photograph:(Twitter)

Asian Games: India will look to add to their glory on Thursday, September 28 with a bunch of medals on offer in different disciplines. India have so far secured five gold medals as of Wednesday.

The 19th Asian Games are up and running in Hangzhou in China as countries around Asia try to dominate the medals tally while in searching of glory. India will look to stamp their authority on Day 5 of the Games as big names will once again take center stage. India will look to add to their five gold medals that were secured on Wednesday, September 27. 

28 Sep 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Day 5

The Day 5 of the Asian Games has got underway in some fashion for Team India as they clinched their sixth Gold Medal. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema secured gold medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team.

