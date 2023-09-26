Asian Games live updates: India thrash Singapore 16-1 in hockey
Welcome to another day of coverage of the Asian Games 2022. India started their day off with a thrashing to Singapore in Hockey by 16-1.
🎾 Spectacular start for the 🇮🇳 Women's Squash Team at the #AsianGames2022 as they emerged victorious by defeating Pakistan with a flawless score of 3-0 in their 1st group stage match! 🇮🇳🏆— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
Keep up the momentum, champs!!#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/MTZxfVjlBC
🥋💥 Stellar performance by @tulika_maan (+78KG) at the #AsianGames2022!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
She clinches victory in the Round of 16, securing her place in the QUARTERFINALS! 🇮🇳🥋
Let's continue to cheer for her as she advances one step closer to the podium! 🙌🥇
P.S: Avatar Singh will not be… pic.twitter.com/gTqP4xYWtt
🤺✨ Bhavani Devi's fencing brilliance shines on! She clinches victory in the Round of 16 and now secures her spot in the QUARTER-FINALS at the #AsianGames2022! 🇮🇳🤺— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
With each bout, @IamBhavaniDevi takes us closer to the podium. Let's keep the support pouring in for this… pic.twitter.com/M4NMf2MdnU
FULL TIME UPDATE🏑— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2023
🏑🎉 In an explosive display of hockey prowess, #TeamIndia (WR 3) triumphs over Team Singapore (WR 47) with a resounding score of 🇮🇳16-01🇸🇬 during their Group Stage Match 2!🤩
Our hockey heroes continue to dazzle the world with their extraordinary talent and… pic.twitter.com/rDWseBTM3f