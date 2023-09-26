ugc_banner
Asian Games live updates: India thrash Singapore 16-1 in hockey

ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

India hockey players Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to another day of coverage of the Asian Games 2022. India started their day off with a thrashing to Singapore in Hockey by 16-1.

26 Sep 2023, 9:38 (IST)
India defeat Pakistan in squash
26 Sep 2023, 8:50 (IST)
Tulika Maan advances in Judo
26 Sep 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Bhavani Singh in QF
26 Sep 2023, 8:44 (IST)
India thrash Singapore 16-1 in hockey
