ugc_banner
Live Now

Asian Games 2023, Highlights: Men's Hockey Team secure gold medal; Chirag, Satwik enter final in Badminton

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

Hangzhou will use 56 venues across the city. Although the official opening ceremony will happen on September 23, some cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball have already started on September 19. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

That's all for the day!

Thanks for joining us.

Good night

recommended stories

recommended stories

06 Oct 2023, 11:53 PM (IST)
Chirag, Satwik enter final in Badminton

The Indian men's badminton pair of Chirag and Satwik defeated Aaron Chia-Soh WY of Malaysia to enter the doubles gold medal match at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. They will face Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final on Saturday.

06 Oct 2023, 5:33 PM (IST)
India equal Korea's feat

India have come at par with Korea’s feat of having the second-most gold medals (four) at the Games. Pakistan remain atop with eight medals.

06 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM (IST)
HOCKEY UPDATE...

IT IS GOLD FOR INDIAN MEN'S HOCKEY!!!

India beat Japan emphatically, , to win the final and secure gold and also attain a spot in Paris 2024. Richly deserved! India have been the best team in this edition of the Asian Games. 

06 Oct 2023, 5:13 PM (IST)
BAJRANG PUNIA IN ACTION...

Japan manage to open its account after pushing Bajrang out of bounds.

06 Oct 2023, 5:13 PM (IST)
HOCKEY UPDATE...

Q3 ends! India 3-0 Japan

India sitting pretty at the top and are just some distance away from gold medal and a Paris 2024 spot. They have clearly been the better team and in attack mode. 

06 Oct 2023, 5:11 PM (IST)
BRIDGE: The Indian men’s team bags SILVER!!!

Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari, and Sumit Mukherjee go down in the final to Hong Kong China by 238.1-152. Despite the loss, India settle for bronze and also end by bettering their 2018 performance where they managed bronze.

06 Oct 2023, 4:40 PM (IST)
CHESS UPDATE...

Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, and Praggnanandhaa clinch wins against South Korea. Meanwhile, Harikrishna Pentala is on the verge of losing his game against Hongjin Ahn.

In the women’s section, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri Baskar win their respective matches and march forward.

06 Oct 2023, 4:12 PM (IST)
KIRAN SETTLES FOR BRONZE

India’s Kiran gets the better of Mongolia’s Ariunjarga Ganbat by points in the women’s 76kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

06 Oct 2023, 3:16 PM (IST)
Recurve men update: KOREA TAKES GOLD

Korea has settled for gold whereas India takes silver. Korea takes the final set 56-55.

06 Oct 2023, 3:13 PM (IST)
MEDAL ALERT!!!

Sonam clinches bronze in women’s freestyle 62kg! The athlete takes the victory by points, beating Chinese opponent, Long Jia 7-5.

06 Oct 2023, 2:19 PM (IST)
Men Kabaddi team in final
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 1:50 PM (IST)
Badminton bronze for Prannoy
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 9:19 (IST)
India archery recurve women team wins bronze
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 9:19 (IST)
India enter men's cricket final
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 8:30 (IST)
Recurve team to play for Bronze
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 8:29 (IST)
Canoe and Kayak updates
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 8:29 (IST)
Women Kabbadi team in the Finals
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 8:28 (IST)
Women recurve team in semis
×

 

06 Oct 2023, 8:28 (IST)
Schedule for India on Day 13
×

 