Asian Games 2023, Highlights: Men's Hockey Team secure gold medal; Chirag, Satwik enter final in Badminton

Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, and Praggnanandhaa clinch wins against South Korea. Meanwhile, Harikrishna Pentala is on the verge of losing his game against Hongjin Ahn.

In the women’s section, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri Baskar win their respective matches and march forward.