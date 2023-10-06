Asian Games 2023, Highlights: Men's Hockey Team secure gold medal; Chirag, Satwik enter final in Badminton
The Indian men's badminton pair of Chirag and Satwik defeated Aaron Chia-Soh WY of Malaysia to enter the doubles gold medal match at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. They will face Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final on Saturday.
India have come at par with Korea’s feat of having the second-most gold medals (four) at the Games. Pakistan remain atop with eight medals.
IT IS GOLD FOR INDIAN MEN'S HOCKEY!!!
India beat Japan emphatically, , to win the final and secure gold and also attain a spot in Paris 2024. Richly deserved! India have been the best team in this edition of the Asian Games.
Japan manage to open its account after pushing Bajrang out of bounds.
Q3 ends! India 3-0 Japan
India sitting pretty at the top and are just some distance away from gold medal and a Paris 2024 spot. They have clearly been the better team and in attack mode.
Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari, and Sumit Mukherjee go down in the final to Hong Kong China by 238.1-152. Despite the loss, India settle for bronze and also end by bettering their 2018 performance where they managed bronze.
Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, and Praggnanandhaa clinch wins against South Korea. Meanwhile, Harikrishna Pentala is on the verge of losing his game against Hongjin Ahn.
In the women’s section, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri Baskar win their respective matches and march forward.
India’s Kiran gets the better of Mongolia’s Ariunjarga Ganbat by points in the women’s 76kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
Korea has settled for gold whereas India takes silver. Korea takes the final set 56-55.
Sonam clinches bronze in women’s freestyle 62kg! The athlete takes the victory by points, beating Chinese opponent, Long Jia 7-5.
