Asian Games live highlights: Satwik-Chirag in semis, secure another medal for India
Welcome to another day of coverage of the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian athletes have already won more medals than any previous edition and they continue to make history with many more chances of medals still to come.
India at Asian Games today: 5 medals: 3 Gold | 1 Silver| 1 Bronze
Gold: Archery Compound Team (Women)
Gold: Archery Compound Team (Men)
Gold: Squash | Mixed Doubles
Silver: Saurav Ghosal | Squash
Bronze: Antim Panghal | Wrestling
Double Asian Games gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, took to X to share a message after another stellar performance on the world stage.
"Feels great to end 2023 with a season best throw at the @19thAGofficial ! Incredibly happy for @Kishore78473748 too. Thank you all for your support, it has been a fantastic season. All eyes on 2024 now!" posted Chopra.
Feels great to end 2023 with a season best throw at the @19thAGofficial! Incredibly happy for @Kishore78473748 too.
Thank you all for your support, it has been a fantastic season. All eyes on 2024 now! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9BYrf8UWo7
At the end of round 7, the women's chess team is currently placed second, trailing China.
Satwik-Chirag will square up against Malaysian duo of Chia-Soh who won the World Championships in 2022. The Indians trail 1-8 on the H2H but won their last meeting in Indonesia Open.
Anju Bobby George, senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has accused Chinese officials of deliberately targeting Indian athletes.
The dynamic duo of Satwik-Chirag sealed berth in the semi-finals after a thumping win in the quarters. The duo won the game 21-7, 21-9 to lock another medal for India.
Antim Panghal beats Mongolia's Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa by points 3-1 in the women’s 53kg to settle for bronze.
After three sessions, India remain behind as Hong Kong, China have 104.1 total points in comparison to India’s 61.
Wrestling 53kg bronze medal match- Antim vs Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa
Antim will square off against Mongolia’s Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa in the women’s wrestling 53kg bronze medal face-off.
Saurav Ghosal loses 1-3 to Eain Yow NG in the squash men’s individual silver match.
Womens's chess team: India vs Kazakhstan
Koneru Humpy drew with Assaubayeva B whereas Vantika Agrawal is up against with Dinara Saduakassova.
Korea’s Kim Minseok clinches five points to claim the bronze medal in men’s Greco-Roman 130kg.
China beat India 4-0 to advance to the gold medal match. With this defeat, India will now face the loser of Korea vs Japan in the bronze medal face-off.
Sunil wraps up the match with a hand touch on Tetsuro Abe. With this, India go past Japan and remain unbeaten to top Group A. Following this game, India have now set up a date with Pakistan, who finished second in Group B, in the high-voltage semi-final clash on Friday (October 6).
🥇HATTRICK FOR THE DAY🥇— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023
🇮🇳's Compound Archers @archer_abhishek, and #KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas, and Prathamesh clinch the coveted GOLD, defeating Korea by a score of 235-230 at the #AsianGames2022 🏹🥇
With this victory, India makes a hattrick, marking the 3️⃣rd gold medal of… pic.twitter.com/OjPwSfYbGS
🥇𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞!🌟— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023
Our dynamic mixed doubles team of @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!💥🥳
Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending… pic.twitter.com/d1GiaRVh4q
BADMINTON BRILLIANCE
TOP Scheme Athlete Prannoy HS delivered an absolutely nail-biting performance in the Men's Singles Quarterfinal, defeating LZ Jia (MAS) with a thrilling score of 21-16, 21-23, 22-20! He has assured us a medal for India.
He has assured us a medal for 🇮🇳 🤩
Let's #Cheer4India!… pic.twitter.com/K5OfnKdGdg
GOLDEN GIRLS
Khelo India Athletes Aditi, V J Surekha, and Parneet add another Gold to India's medal tally after defeating Chinese Taipei by a scoreline of 230-229. What a thrilling final. Our Indian Archery contingent is truly shining bright, clinching their 2nd gold.
What a thrilling final 💪 Our Indian Archery contingent is truly shining bright, clinching their 2nd… pic.twitter.com/NtTiqO37aY
#KheloIndiaAthletes Ready to Play for GOLD 🏹⚡— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2023
A fantastic trio of compound archers @VJSurekha, Aditi, and @Parrneettt, comfortably march into the Final, defeating Indonesia by a scoreline of 233-219 🤩🇮🇳
Their teamwork and precision are absolutely on the spot🎯. Let's cheer… pic.twitter.com/GB8slrkA5x
Day 12 Schedule for Asian Games OUT NOW!
Check this out & take a pause to #Cheer4India 🇮🇳
Do tune into @SonySportsNetwk & @ddsportschannel to watch your fav Athletes in action! #HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/sPMMePWwLF