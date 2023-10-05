ugc_banner
Asian Games live highlights: Satwik-Chirag in semis, secure another medal for India

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Hangzhou will use 56 venues across the city. Although the official opening ceremony will happen on September 23, some cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball have already started on September 19. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Welcome to another day of coverage of the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian athletes have already won more medals than any previous edition and they continue to make history with many more chances of medals still to come.

05 Oct 2023, 9:58 PM (IST)
India at Asian Games today

India at Asian Games today: 5 medals: 3 Gold  | 1 Silver| 1 Bronze  

Gold: Archery Compound Team (Women)  
Gold: Archery Compound Team (Men)
Gold: Squash | Mixed Doubles  

Silver: Saurav Ghosal | Squash  

Bronze: Antim Panghal | Wrestling

05 Oct 2023, 7:54 PM (IST)
Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra reflects on his victory

Double Asian Games gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, took to X to share a message after another stellar performance on the world stage. 

"Feels great to end 2023 with a season best throw at the @19thAGofficial ! Incredibly happy for @Kishore78473748 too. Thank you all for your support, it has been a fantastic season. All eyes on 2024 now!" posted Chopra. 

05 Oct 2023, 7:53 PM (IST)
Asian Games 2023: Chess team in second place

At the end of round 7, the women's chess team is currently placed second, trailing China. 

05 Oct 2023, 7:52 PM (IST)
Satwik-Chirag to meet Chia-Soh in semis

Satwik-Chirag will square up against Malaysian duo of Chia-Soh who won the World Championships in 2022. The Indians trail 1-8 on the H2H but won their last meeting in Indonesia Open.

05 Oct 2023, 7:47 PM (IST)
India's athletics body to protest against officials over wrong decisions

Anju Bobby George, senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has accused Chinese officials of deliberately targeting Indian athletes. 

05 Oct 2023, 7:44 PM (IST)
Asian Games 2023 | Badminton: Satwik-Chirag in semis

The dynamic duo of Satwik-Chirag sealed berth in the semi-finals after a thumping win in the quarters. The duo won the game 21-7, 21-9 to lock another medal for India. 

05 Oct 2023, 4:59 PM (IST)
MEDAL ALERT!!! ANTIM PANGHAL WINS BRONZE!!!!

Antim Panghal beats Mongolia's Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa by points 3-1 in the women’s 53kg to settle for bronze.

05 Oct 2023, 4:44 PM (IST)
Bridge Men’s Team Update....

After three sessions, India remain behind as Hong Kong, China have 104.1 total points in comparison to India’s 61.

05 Oct 2023, 4:22 PM (IST)
Wrestling update....

Wrestling 53kg bronze medal match- Antim vs Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa

Antim will square off against Mongolia’s Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa in the women’s wrestling 53kg bronze medal face-off.

05 Oct 2023, 4:20 PM (IST)
MEDAL ALERT!!! Saurav Ghosal settles for silver

Saurav Ghosal loses 1-3 to Eain Yow NG in the squash men’s individual silver match.

05 Oct 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
CHESS UPDATE...

Womens's chess team: India vs Kazakhstan

Koneru Humpy drew with Assaubayeva B whereas Vantika Agrawal is up against with Dinara Saduakassova.

05 Oct 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
Naveen loses bronze medal match

Korea’s Kim Minseok clinches five points to claim the bronze medal in men’s Greco-Roman 130kg.

05 Oct 2023, 3:12 PM (IST)
Hockey Update - India suffers a 4-0 defeat

China beat India 4-0 to advance to the gold medal match. With this defeat, India will now face the loser of Korea vs Japan in the bronze medal face-off.

05 Oct 2023, 3:07 PM (IST)
Kabaddi Update: India beat Japan 56-28

Sunil wraps up the match with a hand touch on Tetsuro Abe. With this, India go past Japan and remain unbeaten to top Group A. Following this game, India have now set up a date with Pakistan, who finished second in Group B, in the high-voltage semi-final clash on Friday (October 6).

05 Oct 2023, 2:51 PM (IST)
Indian archery team wins gold
05 Oct 2023, 1:36 PM (IST)
India wins gold in mixed squash event
05 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM (IST)
HS Prannoy enters Badminton single semis
05 Oct 2023, 9:54 (IST)
Indian archery team wins gold
05 Oct 2023, 8:39 (IST)
Indian archery team enters gold medal match
05 Oct 2023, 8:38 (IST)
Day 12 schedule of Asian Games for India
