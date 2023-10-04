ugc_banner
Asian Games live updates: India wins gold in Archery

Hangzhou, China

Hangzhou will use 56 venues across the city. Although the official opening ceremony will happen on September 23, some cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball have already started on September 19. Photograph:(Twitter)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 11 at the Asian Games 2023. Indian athletes will be in action in several games today including Kabbadi, Archery and Wrestling.

04 Oct 2023, 8:53 (IST)
India bag another gold
04 Oct 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Archery team intot he final
04 Oct 2023, 8:43 (IST)
India wins bronze in racewalk
04 Oct 2023, 8:42 (IST)
India mixed archery team in semis
04 Oct 2023, 8:40 (IST)
Schedule of Day 11 for Indian athletes in Asian Games
