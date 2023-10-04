Asian Games live updates: India wins gold in Archery
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 11 at the Asian Games 2023. Indian athletes will be in action in several games today including Kabbadi, Archery and Wrestling.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of day 11 at the Asian Games 2023. Indian athletes will be in action in several games today including Kabbadi, Archery and Wrestling.
recommended stories
recommended stories
🥇🏹 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗬! 🏹🥇#KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha have hit the bullseye and clinched India's FIRST GOLD in archery, defeating Korea by a scoreline of 159 - 158! 🇮🇳🌟— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
Their impeccable skill and teamwork have earned them the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/eMmhxU6W7b
Archery Mixed Team Compound Update 🏹— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
The No. 1 Seed pair and #KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha are on fire as they defeated Kazakhstan (No. 4 Seed) with a spectacular scoreline of 159-154, securing their spot in the Finals! 🎯🙌
A Silver Medal is assured! 🇮🇳 Our archers… pic.twitter.com/PfuCC7txWe
🥉BRONZE IN RACEWALK🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
🇮🇳 Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani have secured a BRONZE MEDAL in the 35KM Racewalk (mixed team) with a combined timing of 5:51:14. at #AsianGames2022! 🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻
Their journey has been one of sweat and sheer perseverance⚡💥 Let's cheer out loud for our… pic.twitter.com/lqPQkZy2aX
Archery Mixed Team Compound Update🏹— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 4, 2023
The 🇮🇳 pair of Ojas and @VJSurekha (No. 1 Seed) beat the Malaysian team by a scoreline of 158 - 155 to go through to the semis🎯⚡
All the best to both of you!👍#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/JHjgFQ9zKY
#AsianGames2022: Check the Schedule for Day 1⃣1️⃣— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Do tune into @SonySportsNetwk & @ddsportschannel to watch your favourite events LIVE! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/gL1xIboVyU