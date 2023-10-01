ugc_banner
Asian Games live updates: Shooters win gold after Aditi Ashok's silver in golf

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Aditi Ashok wins silver medal for India in golf (Source: @Media_SAI) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games where India's medal tally continue to surge and the day promises to add some medals to tally across different sports.

01 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM (IST)
Men trap team shoot for gold
01 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM (IST)
Women trap team shoots for silver
01 Oct 2023, 9:42 (IST)
Golfer Aditi Ashok creates history

India's Aditi Ashok created history by winning a silver medal in the women's golf event of Asian Games - becoming the first ever Indian woman to win a golf medal in the regional games.

01 Oct 2023, 9:05 (IST)
India in semifinals of Kayak and Canoe events
01 Oct 2023, 9:05 (IST)
India's schedule at the Asian Games today
