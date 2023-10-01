Asian Games live updates: Shooters win gold after Aditi Ashok's silver in golf
Welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games where India's medal tally continue to surge and the day promises to add some medals to tally across different sports.
🥇 Gold Rush Alert! 🥇 #AsianGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
🇮🇳 Shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, #KheloIndiaAthlete @KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Trap-50 Shots Team event! 🎯🇮🇳
Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory to our nation. Let's… pic.twitter.com/qKhU2aksJT
🥈 Bang On Target! 🎯— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Our Women's Trap Shooting Team:
🌟 #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak
🌟 @RiaKumari7
Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER🥈 medal for India! 🇮🇳
Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! 🙌🥈… pic.twitter.com/Wvf1lV6vQp
India's Aditi Ashok created history by winning a silver medal in the women's golf event of Asian Games - becoming the first ever Indian woman to win a golf medal in the regional games.
🥈1️⃣𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙛𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙩 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨⛳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
🇮🇳's Golfer @aditigolf clinches a Silver medal in women's individual event at the ongoing #AsianGames2022🫡
Her precise swings and unwavering focus have won her a coveted… pic.twitter.com/5JSqdHjZFi
🚣♀️ News from the Waterfront! 🚣♀️— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Megha Pradeep and Soniya Devi advance to the Semi-finals, scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm IST🤩
Let's #Cheer4India and wish them the very best👍🏻#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/GK3dzYje79
