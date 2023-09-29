Asian Games, live updates: Gold for India in men's 50m Rifle 3P team event with new world record
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 6 of the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. We will bring you the latest updates on how Indian athletes fare in their quest to stand tall on the medal tally.
The Indian men's shooting trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran won the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event with a new world record. India registered 1769 points, which is eight more than the previous best record set by the USA in Peru last year. With 1763 points, China stood second, while South Korea won the bronze medal with 1748 points to their name.
India's PV Sindhu lost her Women's Team QFs singles clash against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Friday in Hangzhou. Chochuwong came from behind to beat Indian veteran by 14-21, 21-15, 21-14.
What a bright for India on day 6 in Hangzhou, as the Women's 10m air pistol team consisting of shooters Divya, EshaSingh and Palak clinched a silver medal. The Indian Team recorded 1731 points, five behind China, which won gold with a new Games record.