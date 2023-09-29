ugc_banner
Asian Games, live updates: India win gold in men's 50m Rifle 3P team event, silver in Tennis men's double

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Shooting - Gold for India in men's 50m Rifle 3P team event Photograph:(Others)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 6 of the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. We will bring you the latest updates on how Indian athletes fare in their quest to stand tall on the medal tally.

29 Sep 2023, 9:18 (IST)
Tennis - India win silver in men's double

The Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni lost the men's doubles final against Chinese Taipei's team of Jason and Hsu in straight sets (6-4, 6-4), settling for the silver.

29 Sep 2023, 8:51 (IST)
Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinal): Thailand lead India by 2-0

India continues to trail in the women's team quarterfinal clash against Thailand in Badminton after the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose the doubles match 19-21, 5-21 to Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. Ashmita Chaliha faces Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a must-win singles tie.

29 Sep 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Shooting - Gold for India in men's 50m Rifle 3P team event

The Indian men's shooting trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran won the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event with a new world record. India registered 1769 points, which is eight more than the previous best record set by the USA in Peru last year. With 1763 points, China stood second, while South Korea won the bronze medal with 1748 points to their name.

29 Sep 2023, 8:37 (IST)
Badminton - Veteran PV Sindhu loses singles clash in Women's Team event

India's PV Sindhu lost her Women's Team QFs singles clash against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Friday in Hangzhou. Chochuwong came from behind to beat Indian veteran by 14-21, 21-15, 21-14. 

29 Sep 2023, 8:34 (IST)
Shooting - India win silver in women's 10m air pistol event

What a bright for India on day 6 in Hangzhou, as the Women's 10m air pistol team consisting of shooters Divya, EshaSingh and Palak clinched a silver medal. The Indian Team recorded 1731 points, five behind China, which won gold with a new Games record.