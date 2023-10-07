Asian Games Highlights: Hockey India announce cash prize; Chess - men's and women's team win silver

The Indian men's and women's teams have won silver medals in the chess team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

While the men’s team consisting of Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigasi and Harikrishna P win their respective Round 9 matches against the Philippines, the Indian women's team of Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, R Vaishali and Savitha Sri finish 2nd in the round robin with 15/18 points.