Asian Games Highlights: Hockey India announce cash prize; Chess - men's and women's team win silver

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

India bags 100 medals at Asian Games (Source: @Media_SAI) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

India extended their Asian Games tally to 107 at the end of Saturday (Oct 7) as they added gold medals in cricket, kabaddi, and badminton. With just a day to go for the end of the games, India will try to close on a high on Sunday. 

07 Oct 2023, 7:37 PM (IST)
Time to ay goodbye

So this is it for the day, as India had yet another productive outing in several sports. They have exceeded expectations and will look to add few more medals to their tally before the games come to conclusion on Sunday. Join us again next time, until then good bye and thanks for joining. 

07 Oct 2023, 7:34 PM (IST)
India's medal tally
07 Oct 2023, 7:11 PM (IST)
Feels good to be part of something unexpected - Ruturaj Gaikwad

After the Indian men's cricket team secured the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, Indian team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed gratitude towards the team management and the selectors for having faith in him.
Indian team won a gold medal in Hangzhou due to a better T20 ranking after the summit clash against Afghanistan was called off because of rain.

07 Oct 2023, 5:34 PM (IST)
Chess team makes nation proud
07 Oct 2023, 4:42 PM (IST)
Chess - men's and women's team win silver

The Indian men's and women's teams have won silver medals in the chess team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

While the men’s team consisting of Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Erigasi and Harikrishna P win their respective Round 9 matches against the Philippines, the Indian women's team of Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, R Vaishali and Savitha Sri finish 2nd in the round robin with 15/18 points.

07 Oct 2023, 4:38 PM (IST)
Hockey India announces cash prizes for women's team

Hockey India has announced cash prizes for the women's team over their bronze medal win at the Asian Games 2023. 

07 Oct 2023, 4:09 PM (IST)
Deepak Punia bags silver in men's 86kg freestyle wrestling

Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati defeated India's Deepak Punia via technical superiority 10-0 as the Indian grappler settled for the silver medal.

07 Oct 2023, 4:03 PM (IST)
Indian women's team wins bronze in hockey

The Indian women's hockey team won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 after beating Japan 2-1. Deepika and Sushila Chanu scored for the team.

07 Oct 2023, 3:53 PM (IST)
India beat Iran to win gold in men's kabaddi

Following extensive drama over the scoring controversy, India finally beat Iran 33-29 in the men's kabaddi final at the ongoing Asian Games, clinching the gold medal.

07 Oct 2023, 2:46 PM (IST)
India team wins gold in men's cricket

As the game between India and Afghanistan got called off due to persistent rains, the men in blue were granted the gold medal on the grounds of higher seedings. 

07 Oct 2023, 1:59 PM (IST)
Satwik-Chirag win maiden doubles gold for India

The Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty scripted history at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 by winning the country's maiden gold medal on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag beat Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16 in 57 minutes. 

07 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM (IST)
Afghanistan hold up after three early wickets

Some stability for Afghanistan after losing three early wickets as they reach 40/3 in eight overs.

07 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
India take early advantage in cricket gold game

Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took one wicket each as Afghanistan have been left reeling two down for mere 10 runs in three overs.

07 Oct 2023, 8:47 (IST)
India cross 100 tally
07 Oct 2023, 8:47 (IST)
Women Kabaddi team wins gold
07 Oct 2023, 8:46 (IST)
Men archer win couple more medals
07 Oct 2023, 8:46 (IST)
Jyothi Surekha bags gold in Archery
07 Oct 2023, 8:45 (IST)
Archer Aditi wins bronze
07 Oct 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Day 14 schedule for India at Asian Games
