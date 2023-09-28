Asian Games Live Day 5: India clinch shooting gold, Roshibina bags wushu silver
Story highlights
The 19th Asian Games are up and running in Hangzhou in China as countries around Asia try to dominate the medals tally while in searching of glory. India will look to stamp their authority on Day 5 of the Games as big names will once again take center stage. India will look to add to their five gold medals that were secured on Wednesday, September 27.
Arjun Singh Cheema has been eliminated from the men's 10m pistol final in individual event as he misses out on double glory.
Roshibina won a sparkling Silver medal in the Wushu women’s 60 kg category at the Asian Games. Interestingly, Roshibina upgraded the color of her medal from bronze, which she won in 2018, Jakarta AG, to Silver this time.
The Day 5 of the Asian Games has got underway in some fashion for Team India as they clinched their sixth Gold Medal. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema secured gold medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team.
🥇GOLD STRIKE at #AsianGames2022!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2023
🇮🇳's Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema - clinches GOLD! 🇮🇳🏆 adding to India's stellar shooting success at the games. 🌟👏
Many Congratulations to the amazing trio🔥⚡#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/cBkmJigM5B