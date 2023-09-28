ugc_banner
Live Now

Asian Games Live Day 5: India clinch shooting gold, Roshibina bags wushu silver

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Asian Games Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Asian Games: India will look to add to their glory on Thursday, September 28 with a bunch of medals on offer in different disciplines. India have so far secured five gold medals as of Wednesday.

The 19th Asian Games are up and running in Hangzhou in China as countries around Asia try to dominate the medals tally while in searching of glory. India will look to stamp their authority on Day 5 of the Games as big names will once again take center stage. India will look to add to their five gold medals that were secured on Wednesday, September 27. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

28 Sep 2023, 9:19 (IST)
Men's Pistol - Arjun Singh Cheema eliminated

Arjun Singh Cheema has been eliminated from the men's 10m pistol final in individual event as he misses out on double glory. 

28 Sep 2023, 8:57 (IST)
Roshibina wins silver in Wushu

Roshibina won a sparkling Silver medal in the Wushu women’s 60 kg category at the Asian Games. Interestingly, Roshibina upgraded the color of her medal from bronze, which she won in 2018, Jakarta AG, to Silver this time.

28 Sep 2023, 8:44 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Day 5

The Day 5 of the Asian Games has got underway in some fashion for Team India as they clinched their sixth Gold Medal. Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema secured gold medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team.

×

 